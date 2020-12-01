Look Who’s Talking star Kirstie Alley has been a staunch defender of the Church of Scientology and its members for years.

Alley joined the controversial church in 1979 and has gone on to publicly stand by the religion in the face of many scandals and accusations against the church and its A-list followers, including Tom Cruise and John Travolta.

The Cheers alum has launched an all-out-war against the church’s most famous and outspoken critic, actress Leah Remini.

Alley has called Remini a “bigot” and “repulsive” in the past and recently accused the King of Queens star of creating a “PR stunt” when she filed a missing person’s report in 2013 when Scientology leader David Miscaviage’s wife, Shelly, went missing.

Remini has claimed in the past that individuals who leave the church are ostracized and harassed. Alley defended those claims, telling radio titan Howard Stern in 2013, “First of all, I just want everyone to know I have hundreds of friends who have come into Scientology and left Scientology. You are not shunned, you’re not chased. All that stuff’s bulls**t.

“When you’re generalizing and when your goal is to malign and to say things about an entire group… when you decide to make a blanket statement that Scientology is evil, you are my enemy.”

