'Who Gives a S---?': Adam Driver Reacts to Starring in Several Italian Biopics
So what? That's essentially all Adam Driver had to say when asked to share his thoughts about starring in two biopics about Italian men in recent years.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, January 1, episode of the "Smartless" podcast, the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor spoke with fellow Hollywood A-listers Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman less than one week after the release of his most recent film, Ferrari, which hit theaters on Christmas Day.
Driver played the role of Enzo Ferrari in the hit 2023 movie about the founder of the luxury car brand — not too long after starring as the late Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci, a film about the former chairman of the high-end designer brand.
In the interview, Arnett couldn't help but point out the niche similarities between the two roles, noting both gigs portrayed the life of two "very significant" Italian men.
In response to the Arrested Development actor's observation, Driver quipped it was simply "a good example of not being strategic in a way that I probably should."
"So many people have been like, 'How many [Italians]?' I'm like, 'It's just kind of worked out that way.' I think someone probably should have said, maybe, 'cause it's going to come up a lot,'" the 65 star continued, admitting his main focus when agreeing to join the cast of the two films was the opportunity to work with "some of the best" filmmakers in the industry.
For House of Gucci, Driver was directed by Ridley Scott, while Michael Mann was the director of Ferrari.
As the conversation went on, it was clear Driver didn't find the connection between the roles interesting, as he scoffed: "Who gives a s--- that there's two Italians back to back?"
Arnett attempted to keep the conversation positive, informing Driver he'll likely have the chance to make "10 [movies] in a row" with renowned filmmakers, though the Marriage Story star, 40, declared, "Ya, well, probably not Italians anymore though because I'm surprised how much it comes up. You know, it's like, '[Do] you have a thing?'"
Driver continued to complain: "I'm like, 'It's two. It's two Italians. It's just two. [The podcast] is, but press isn't, a place that you have a nuanced conversation. That seems like a hard idea of like 'Well, what is it with Italy?' Well, I mean, it's less to do with Italy — although I like it — but it's more about Ridley Scott and Michael Mann and the projects themselves."
"Italy is not the first thing on my mind," Driver stubbornly concluded.