'Who Gives a S---?': Adam Driver Reacts to Starring in Several Italian Biopics

So what? That's essentially all Adam Driver had to say when asked to share his thoughts about starring in two biopics about Italian men in recent years.

During a guest appearance on the Monday, January 1, episode of the "Smartless" podcast, the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor spoke with fellow Hollywood A-listers Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman less than one week after the release of his most recent film, Ferrari, which hit theaters on Christmas Day.