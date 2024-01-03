OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > adam driver
OK LogoNEWS

'Who Gives a S---?': Adam Driver Reacts to Starring in Several Italian Biopics

adam driver reacts starring several italian biopics
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

So what? That's essentially all Adam Driver had to say when asked to share his thoughts about starring in two biopics about Italian men in recent years.

During a guest appearance on the Monday, January 1, episode of the "Smartless" podcast, the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor spoke with fellow Hollywood A-listers Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman less than one week after the release of his most recent film, Ferrari, which hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Article continues below advertisement
adam driver reacts starring several italian biopics
Source: mega

Adam Driver spoke about his recent movie on the 'Smartless' podcast.

Driver played the role of Enzo Ferrari in the hit 2023 movie about the founder of the luxury car brand — not too long after starring as the late Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci, a film about the former chairman of the high-end designer brand.

In the interview, Arnett couldn't help but point out the niche similarities between the two roles, noting both gigs portrayed the life of two "very significant" Italian men.

Article continues below advertisement
adam driver reacts starring several italian biopics
Source: MEGA

Adam Driver on the set of 'House of Gucci.'

In response to the Arrested Development actor's observation, Driver quipped it was simply "a good example of not being strategic in a way that I probably should."

"So many people have been like, 'How many [Italians]?' I'm like, 'It's just kind of worked out that way.' I think someone probably should have said, maybe, 'cause it's going to come up a lot,'" the 65 star continued, admitting his main focus when agreeing to join the cast of the two films was the opportunity to work with "some of the best" filmmakers in the industry.

MORE ON:
adam driver
Article continues below advertisement
adam driver reacts starring several italian biopics
Source: MEGA

Adam driver doesn't understand the big deal about starring in two Italian biopics.

For House of Gucci, Driver was directed by Ridley Scott, while Michael Mann was the director of Ferrari.

As the conversation went on, it was clear Driver didn't find the connection between the roles interesting, as he scoffed: "Who gives a s--- that there's two Italians back to back?"

Article continues below advertisement
adam driver reacts starring several italian biopics
Source: MEGA

His most recent film, 'Ferrari,' hit theaters on December 25, 2023.

Arnett attempted to keep the conversation positive, informing Driver he'll likely have the chance to make "10 [movies] in a row" with renowned filmmakers, though the Marriage Story star, 40, declared, "Ya, well, probably not Italians anymore though because I'm surprised how much it comes up. You know, it's like, '[Do] you have a thing?'"

Driver continued to complain: "I'm like, 'It's two. It's two Italians. It's just two. [The podcast] is, but press isn't, a place that you have a nuanced conversation. That seems like a hard idea of like 'Well, what is it with Italy?' Well, I mean, it's less to do with Italy — although I like it — but it's more about Ridley Scott and Michael Mann and the projects themselves."

"Italy is not the first thing on my mind," Driver stubbornly concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.