Golden Globes 2024 Biggest Snubs: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and More Shut Out Ahead of Awards Season
The 2024 Golden Globe nominations are out!
On Monday, December 11, Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the list of Hollywood hopefuls nominated for the coveted golden statues, which will be handed out on Sunday, January 7.
While the final season of Succession led the television pack — with nominations for cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith Cameron, Alexander Skarsgård and Alan Ruck — Tinsletown darlings Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were absent from the list for their work on The Morning Show.
However, the Apple TV drama's Billy Crudup received a nomination for best supporting actor.
Also noticeably shut out in the best actress in a comedy movie was award show staple Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who received high acclaim for her work in the film You Hurt My Feelings.
Zac Efron did not receive any nominations for his turn as one of the Von Erich brothers in the film The Iron Claw, which depicts the tragic real-life story of the wrestling dynasty.
Although Adam Driver made several appearances at the Venice and New York Film Festivals to garner attention for his role in Ferrari, he failed to nab a nomination for his work — though costar Penélope Cruz was recognized for best supporting actress.
Other shocking snubs included Taraji P. Henson for The Color Purple, Viola Davis for Air and America Ferrera for Barbie.
Huge blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon emerged victorious in the film categories.
Greta Gerwig's fan-favorite movie was included in nine categories, including Best Picture — Musical or Comedy, Director (Gerwig), Actress — Musical or Comedy (Margot Robbie), Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling) and three nominations in Best Original Song for tunes by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Gosling's "I'm Just Ken."
Taylor Swift continued her huge year with nominations for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in the new category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. In order to be eligible, the movie had to have grossed at least $150 million worldwide, with $100 million of that in the U.S. and Canada.
Despite success at the box office, The Little Mermaid, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Creed III were not recognized for any awards.