Golden Globes 2024 Biggest Snubs: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and More Shut Out Ahead of Awards Season

While the final season of Succession led the television pack — with nominations for cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith Cameron, Alexander Skarsgård and Alan Ruck — Tinsletown darlings Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were absent from the list for their work on The Morning Show.

However, the Apple TV drama's Billy Crudup received a nomination for best supporting actor.

Also noticeably shut out in the best actress in a comedy movie was award show staple Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who received high acclaim for her work in the film You Hurt My Feelings.