'Scumbag' Chris Wallace Under Fire for Negatively Asking Adam Driver About His Looks: 'How F------ Dumb'
Chris Wallace has officially pissed off Adam Driver’s fanbase.
The CNN reporter is facing backlash after commenting on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor's physical appearance during a recent interview.
Wallace, 76, controversially told Driver, 40, he doesn't "look like the typical movie star" before asking if "that's been a help or a hindrance" throughout his career in Hollywood.
Seeming a bit thrown off by the unexpected question, the House of Gucci actor replied: "I’ve worked consistently — which is nice — with people that I’ve always dreamed of [and] wanted to work with. So in that sense it hasn’t... I look how I look. I can’t change that, so I guess it helped me."
"A hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go," Driver joked, attempting to make light of the possibly offensive question — which came immediately after Driver admitted he had been "called a horse-face" by The New Yorker, causing fans to grow angered by Wallace for following up with a remark about the Ferrari star's appearance.
"I remember reading one reviewer [who said], 'His agent probably doesn’t know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.' So if you believe the good thing, you have to believe the bad thing. I try to not absorb anything," Driver expressed to Wallace.
After the interview went viral on social media, angry supporters of the Marriage Story actor voiced their concerns about Wallace's allegedly offensive comments.
"This guy interviewing Adam Driver is some kind of scumbag, eh?" one viewer wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), as another angry admirer added, "Chris Wallace having the audacity to say something about Adam Driver's appearance all while looking like that is f------ crazy."
"Men like Chris Wallace look like turtles and look at hotties like Adam Driver and say, 'Why don’t you look like Robert Redford' to their face?'" a third social media user pointed, referencing the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid actor, 87, and his famous flawless features. "It truly shows how f------ dumb men are."
One fan created a mock version of the interview to show just how rude Wallace's words were, writing: "ADAM DRIVER: I used to be able to sort of stealthily observe and learn about the way different people behave and interact and now it’s harder because I’m more recognizable. CHRIS WALLACE: Because you’re so ugly, you mean?"