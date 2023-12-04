OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > adam driver
OK LogoNEWS

'Scumbag' Chris Wallace Under Fire for Negatively Asking Adam Driver About His Looks: 'How F------ Dumb'

chris wallace under fire adam driver pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Chris Wallace has officially pissed off Adam Driver’s fanbase.

The CNN reporter is facing backlash after commenting on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor's physical appearance during a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement
chris wallace under fire adam driver
Source: mega

Chris Wallace was slammed after telling Adam Driver he doesn't 'look like the typical movie star.'

Wallace, 76, controversially told Driver, 40, he doesn't "look like the typical movie star" before asking if "that's been a help or a hindrance" throughout his career in Hollywood.

Seeming a bit thrown off by the unexpected question, the House of Gucci actor replied: "I’ve worked consistently — which is nice — with people that I’ve always dreamed of [and] wanted to work with. So in that sense it hasn’t... I look how I look. I can’t change that, so I guess it helped me."

Article continues below advertisement
chris wallace under fire adam driver
Source: mega

Adam Driver seemed taken aback by Chris Wallace's comment during the interview.

"A hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go," Driver joked, attempting to make light of the possibly offensive question — which came immediately after Driver admitted he had been "called a horse-face" by The New Yorker, causing fans to grow angered by Wallace for following up with a remark about the Ferrari star's appearance.

"I remember reading one reviewer [who said], 'His agent probably doesn’t know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.' So if you believe the good thing, you have to believe the bad thing. I try to not absorb anything," Driver expressed to Wallace.

Article continues below advertisement
chris wallace under fire adam driver
Source: mega

Chris Wallace was deemed a 'scumbag' for asking Adam Driver about his physical appearance.

MORE ON:
adam driver

After the interview went viral on social media, angry supporters of the Marriage Story actor voiced their concerns about Wallace's allegedly offensive comments.

"This guy interviewing Adam Driver is some kind of scumbag, eh?" one viewer wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), as another angry admirer added, "Chris Wallace having the audacity to say something about Adam Driver's appearance all while looking like that is f------ crazy."

Article continues below advertisement

"Men like Chris Wallace look like turtles and look at hotties like Adam Driver and say, 'Why don’t you look like Robert Redford' to their face?'" a third social media user pointed, referencing the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid actor, 87, and his famous flawless features. "It truly shows how f------ dumb men are."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for

chris wallace under fire adam driver
Source: mega

Adam Driver revealed 'The New Yorker' once referred to him as a 'horse-face.'

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

One fan created a mock version of the interview to show just how rude Wallace's words were, writing: "ADAM DRIVER: I used to be able to sort of stealthily observe and learn about the way different people behave and interact and now it’s harder because I’m more recognizable. CHRIS WALLACE: Because you’re so ugly, you mean?"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.