'Scumbag' Chris Wallace Under Fire for Negatively Asking Adam Driver About His Looks: 'How F------ Dumb'

Wallace, 76, controversially told Driver, 40, he doesn't "look like the typical movie star" before asking if "that's been a help or a hindrance" throughout his career in Hollywood.

Seeming a bit thrown off by the unexpected question, the House of Gucci actor replied: "I’ve worked consistently — which is nice — with people that I’ve always dreamed of [and] wanted to work with. So in that sense it hasn’t... I look how I look. I can’t change that, so I guess it helped me."