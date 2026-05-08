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Adam Levine’s Unrecognizable New Look Is the Result of a 'Facelift,' Top Plastic Surgeon Speculates

Photo of Adam Levine
Source: MEGA

Adam Levine may have gone under the knife to secure his new appearance, a plastic surgeon spilled.

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May 8 2026, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET

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Did Adam Levine go under the knife?

According to Chris Bustamante, DNP, NP-C, an aesthetic nurse practitioner and founder of Lushful Aesthetics, the singer may have recently had a facelift.

Levine, 47, debuted a visibly smoother complexion as he went clean-shaven to the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, April 18.

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Image of Adam Levine flaunted a new look during a recent red carpet appearance with wife Behati Prinsloo.
Source: MEGA

Adam Levine flaunted a new look during a recent red carpet appearance with wife Behati Prinsloo.

“He appears to have had surgical intervention via possible facelift with fat grafting and lower blepharoplasty to freshen his undereyes,” Bustamante speculated. “If fat grafting wasn't done, then it's likely surgical and some fillers or biostimulators. People are saying he looks drastically different or ‘overdone,’ but I think what we're seeing is work that hasn't fully settled yet. I think in a few months to a year, he'll look much more natural and refreshed.”

The expert also noted that Levine seemed to be wearing “a lot more makeup than we’re used to seeing.”

“[This] works against him in regards to allegations of looking ‘too done,’” he explained.

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Image of Adam Levine has not confirmed or denied whether he's received plastic surgery.
Source: MEGA

Adam Levine has not confirmed or denied whether he's received plastic surgery.

Molly Bailey — a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in Beverly Hills, Calif. — agreed with Bustamante’s speculations about Levine receiving plastic surgery.

“It’s the upper bleph and I will [die] on that hill,” she wrote on a red carpet video of Levine, alleging he got an eyelid lift.

“A beautiful mistake? Fun fact that song was written about Adam Levine’s upper bleph,” the expert joked in the caption of her Instagram post. “Not really, but lately we have seen a string of celebs’ transformations that has everyone talking (Bradley Cooper, Mandy Moore, Jim Carrey)."

"The previous post on Adam’s red carpet look had many speculating it was natural aging, but I’m standing with my assessment that the transformation is from an upper bleph combined with substantial weight-loss reducing orbital fat (glp?). Blephs in general tend to give very subtle results for THE RIGHT CANDIDATES," she noted. "For those with naturally full upper lids or in Adam’s case, a low brow position, the change is much more obvious (and not always in a cosmetically positive way)."

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Image of A plastic surgeon noted that Adam Levine also seemed to be wearing more makeup than usual.
Source: MEGA

A plastic surgeon noted that Adam Levine also seemed to be wearing more makeup than usual.

The musician raised eyebrows as he made a rare red carpet appearance alongside wife Behati Prinsloo, 37, last month. He sported a blue button-down shirt with a black blazer and trousers, while his wife dressed up in an asymmetrical brown gown with a draped bodice. The couple was all smiles on the red carpet, and Levine gave Prinsloo a kiss on the cheek.

Image of Adam Levine was clean-shaven as he attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April.
Source: MEGA

Adam Levine was clean-shaven as he attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April.

Fans quickly picked up on Levine’s new face.

“He looks kinda like Jeffree Star,” one person commented on social media, while another quipped, “He looks like my mother-in-law.”

A third wrote, “Cheating ages one badly,” in reference to 2022 infidelity allegations about him having a one-year affair with Sumner Stroh. Though he denied having a physical relationship with Stroh, he apologized to his spouse and admitted his communication with the model crossed the line.

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