Adam Levine Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Behati Prinsloo: Photos
April 24 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
Adam Levine did not look like himself during a recent red carpet appearance.
The actor, 47, was clean-shaven as he attended the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, April 18.
The musician donned a blue button-down shirt with a black blazer and trousers. He was joined on the red carpet by wife Behati Prinsloo, 37, who stunned in an asymmetrical brown gown with a draped bodice. The couple packed on the PDA for photographers, as Levine planted a kiss on Prinsloo’s cheek.
Fans were puzzled as to why Levine looked unrecognizable at the event.
“He looks kinda like Jeffree Star,” one person wrote, while another criticized, “He looks like my mother-in-law.”
A third quipped, “Cheating ages one badly,” in reference to 2022 allegations he was unfaithful to his wife and had a one-year affair with Sumner Stroh.
Adam Levine Accused of Having an Affair
In a since-deleted TikTok video from September 2022, the social media star claimed, “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and I mean quite frankly I feel exploited… I was very easily manipulated. My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated. … [But] I had sent some screenshots recklessly to some friends that I trusted, and one had attempted to sell [them]. So here I am.”
She alleged that she thought Levine and Prinsloo were separated and just “keeping it quiet” at the time.
“In retrospect, I wish I would’ve questioned things more. I wish I wasn’t so naive. But, you know, being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this,” Stroh concluded, then apologizing to the model and her children, Dusty, Gio and an unidentified son.
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Adam Levine Denies Affair With Sumner Stroh
The Voice coach addressed the allegations with an Instagram Story statement at the time.
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he wrote, per Business Insider. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
The singer concluded by insisting he would take “full responsibility” for his behavior.
Adam Levine Says Becoming a Father 'Softened' Him
Past drama aside, Levine and Prinsloo appear to be stronger than ever and welcomed their third child in January 2023. In a January 2025 interview, the “Sunday Morning” artist said becoming a father “softened” him as a person.
"I've always kind of tried to be nice. It's never productive, and it drives me crazy sometimes on other shows when I see people the way they act. I'm not above any other person," he explained. "I give people my experiential knowledge. It's scientifically proven that it's counterproductive to be mean. There's just no f------ reason to act that way."
Levine added, "So, I've always tried to be as nice as possible in the context of being critical, and I think that's just the most productive way to be. And yeah, I've softened, I mean, I have three kids, I cry every day. I feel like I've also kind of always been pretty keyed in with my emotions."