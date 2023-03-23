'Recommitted' Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Are 'Back On Track As A Couple' After Messy Cheating Scandal: Source
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo made a comeback no one thought was possible.
Following the Maroon 5 frontman's explosive cheating scandal in September 2022, the couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — worked through their problems and were able to come out on top as a united front with their three children, Dusty, 6, Gio, 5, and a newborn baby.
"Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage," a source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, March 23.
"He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family," the insider added, noting Levine "realized he made a huge mistake" by messaging other women on social media, something he admitted was "crossing a line."
As Levine was torn apart by internet users over the seemingly never-ending accusations that were thrown the "Animals" singer's way throughout the course of less than a week at the time, Levine in turn worked to repair the broken walls of his marriage.
"They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati," which is why fans of the duo have been "seeing them out and about more."
Prinsloo shared the first photo of her husband since the messy cheating scandal on her Instagram account following their Valentine's Day festivities, while Levine and his wife stepped out side by side at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party seeming stronger than ever before.
Aside from being "back on track as a couple," Levine has put his own mental and physical health into focus — which will only make his marriage healthier and more stable, the source spilled.
"Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight," the insider dished.
Just one month after cheating allegations rocked their marriage, Prinsloo had reportedly already given him a second chance — as long as Levine proved he was worthy, as OK! previously reported.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," a separate source explained in October 2022. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."
"He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself," the confidante concluded at the time.
