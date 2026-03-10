or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jim carrey
OK LogoNEWS

Top Plastic Surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow Begs Critics to Leave 'Poor Jim Carrey' Alone After Actor Looked Unrecognizable in Viral Sighting

Photo of Dr. Terry Dubrow and Jim Carrey
Source: MEGA

Dr. Terry Dubrow begged critics to leave 'poor Jim Carrey' alone after he sparked plastic surgery rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey may or may not have gotten plastic surgery — but Dr. Terry Dubrow doesn’t think that's for fans to discuss.

During the Monday, March 9, episode of the “misSPELLING” podcast, the plastic surgeon lamented over the inundation of requests he’s received to comment on actors’ suspected face work.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Dr. Terry Dubrow suspected Jim Carrey may have facial swelling.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Terry Dubrow suspected Jim Carrey may have facial swelling.

“They’ve been asking me about Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper. It’s like, what do you say when you’re confronted with that stuff? It’s so mean, right?” he said. “The big deal that just happened with Jim Carrey and the Lifetime Achievement Award in Paris, and he looks so different, and all [critics] wanna do is talk about the way poor Jim Carrey looks.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Dr. Terry Dubrow wants people to leave Jim Carrey alone.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Terry Dubrow wants people to leave Jim Carrey alone.

Dr. Dubrow, 67, further defended the TV star in an interview with an outlet published on March 3. He asserted that Carrey is "allowed to get a little bit older," stating the celeb has "looked so young for so many years that as soon as he shows any sign of aging at all, people are surprised."

"It's too bad he's there to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award and all anybody wants to talk about is his face," Dr. Dubrow added. "Isn't that kind of a bummer?"

The Botched star does, however, think Carrey may have undergone a facial procedure.

"I will bet you if some of what you're seeing is swelling, and I have no idea, he'll look very different when that swelling comes down. So give him a little time," he said. "I still think he's Jim Carrey. He's a national treasure. He's still incredibly handsome and super talented and we all love him."

MORE ON:
jim carrey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Thought Someone Was 'Cosplaying' Jim Carrey

Image of Jim Carrey looked unrecognizable at the César Awards in Paris.
Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey looked unrecognizable at the César Awards in Paris.

The Truman Show alum, 64, raised eyebrows when he looked unrecognizable at the 51st César Awards in Paris on February 26. Instead of focusing on his award, fans were more caught up on his appearance.

“He didn’t look like that before,” one person wrote on TikTok, while another expressed, “You can’t convince me that’s Jim Carrey.”

A third user joked, “That’s Walton Goggins cosplaying as Jim Carrey.”

Fans Thought Jim Carrey Was Cloned

Image of One drag artist claimed they impersonated Jim Carrey.
Source: MEGA

One drag artist claimed they impersonated Jim Carrey.

As the gossip swirled, drag artist Alexis Stone went viral for claiming he impersonated the comedian using prosthetics and a wig. However, the awards show shut down the buzz.

“Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the César Awards, explained in a statement to an outlet on Monday, March 2. “He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”

Caulier added of the speculation, “For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.