Top Plastic Surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow Begs Critics to Leave 'Poor Jim Carrey' Alone After Actor Looked Unrecognizable in Viral Sighting
March 10 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Jim Carrey may or may not have gotten plastic surgery — but Dr. Terry Dubrow doesn’t think that's for fans to discuss.
During the Monday, March 9, episode of the “misSPELLING” podcast, the plastic surgeon lamented over the inundation of requests he’s received to comment on actors’ suspected face work.
“They’ve been asking me about Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper. It’s like, what do you say when you’re confronted with that stuff? It’s so mean, right?” he said. “The big deal that just happened with Jim Carrey and the Lifetime Achievement Award in Paris, and he looks so different, and all [critics] wanna do is talk about the way poor Jim Carrey looks.”
Dr. Dubrow, 67, further defended the TV star in an interview with an outlet published on March 3. He asserted that Carrey is "allowed to get a little bit older," stating the celeb has "looked so young for so many years that as soon as he shows any sign of aging at all, people are surprised."
"It's too bad he's there to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award and all anybody wants to talk about is his face," Dr. Dubrow added. "Isn't that kind of a bummer?"
The Botched star does, however, think Carrey may have undergone a facial procedure.
"I will bet you if some of what you're seeing is swelling, and I have no idea, he'll look very different when that swelling comes down. So give him a little time," he said. "I still think he's Jim Carrey. He's a national treasure. He's still incredibly handsome and super talented and we all love him."
- Dr. Terry Dubrow Slams People Criticizing Jim Carrey's Plastic New Look, Speculates Actor Might Be Swollen From Procedure
- Jim Carrey Had Some 'Facial Rejuvenation Procedures,' Plastic Surgeon Speculates After Star’s Unrecognizable Look Goes Viral
- Jim Carrey Looks Unrecognizable at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: 'Did He Get Work Done?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Social Media Users Thought Someone Was 'Cosplaying' Jim Carrey
The Truman Show alum, 64, raised eyebrows when he looked unrecognizable at the 51st César Awards in Paris on February 26. Instead of focusing on his award, fans were more caught up on his appearance.
“He didn’t look like that before,” one person wrote on TikTok, while another expressed, “You can’t convince me that’s Jim Carrey.”
A third user joked, “That’s Walton Goggins cosplaying as Jim Carrey.”
Fans Thought Jim Carrey Was Cloned
As the gossip swirled, drag artist Alexis Stone went viral for claiming he impersonated the comedian using prosthetics and a wig. However, the awards show shut down the buzz.
“Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the César Awards, explained in a statement to an outlet on Monday, March 2. “He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”
Caulier added of the speculation, “For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”