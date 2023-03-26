Adam Levine Attempts To Repair Image By Dedicating His Set To Wife & Kids After Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine has been trying to rebuild his image after the songwriter’s cheating scandal broke in September.
On Friday, March 25, during Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency show, the father-of-three took some time to pay tribute to his wife and kids.
"[I] used to for myself, and now I do this for them," the front man said to the crowd at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater.
In his remarks, he referred to wife, Behati Prinsloo, as well as children — Dusty Rose, 6, Gio Grace, 5, and the couple’s newborn whose name has yet to be released.
This adorable mention came months after the star was outed for sending many flirty and sexual DMs to multiple women.
The news first broke when model and influencer Sumner Stroh uploaded a TikTok explaining the series of incriminating messages she received from Levine — later two other women came out with their evidence against the musician.
Following these claims, the "Payphone" singer denied having an affair with these women, but did admit he "crossed the line" over DM.
Levine wrote on his Instagram Story at the time, saying, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."
About a month after the women came forward, Prinsloo reportedly said she would give her husband a second chance if he proved his worth.
As OK! previously reported, a source revealed that the couple’s relationship is back on track.
- 'Recommitted' Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Are 'Back On Track As A Couple' After Messy Cheating Scandal: Source
- Adam Levine Gets Handsy With Wife Behati Prinsloo At Benefit Gala After Scandal Rocked Their Marriage: Photos
- Adam Levine Pokes Fun At Blake Shelton Finally Leaving 'The Voice' After 12 Years: 'It's About Time!'
"Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage," an insider spilled on Thursday, March 23.
"He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family," the source continued, adding Levine "realized he made a huge mistake."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight," they said of the tattooed vocalist.
The insider then claimed that the pair have been making an effort to do more things together.
"They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati," which the source attests as to why fans have been "seeing them out and about more."
Page Six previously reported on Levine's tribute.