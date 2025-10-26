CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS Adam Sandler Reveals 'Very Nice' George Clooney Is 'Forcing' Him to Wear Suits During Press Tour Source: mega Adam Sandler claims that his 'Jay Kelly' costar George Clooney has been making him wear suits throughout their press tour for the upcoming Netflix film. Allie Fasanella Oct. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Adam Sandler claims George Clooney has been "forcing" him to wear suits during their press run for their new film Jay Kelly. Stepping out for the AFI Film Festival premiere of the flick in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 23, the actor looked dapper in a navy suit paired with a black shirt. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, he said, "I'm doing this [wearing suits] for his sake, cause I like Clooney." "He's a very nice man," he added, "And when I show up looking like the way I like to be, he looks so hurt by it that I said, 'Alright, let me throw a suit on.'"

Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube Adam Sandler has been wearing suits to promote 'Jay Kelly.'

Source: mega Adam Sandler and wife Jackie coordinated in navy at the 'Jay Kelly' premiere in Los Angeles on October 23.

ET correspondent Nischelle Turner also pointed out that he was matching with wife Jackie, to which he responded, "That was luck." The Happy Gilmore 2 star added that his wife of 22 years, with whom he shares two daughters, looked "cool." "She knows that stuff," he said. "I kinda just land in this stuff and try to get the right color socks on."

Source: ABC News/YouTube Adam Sandler wore a casual outfit to the 2025 Oscars on March 2.

Adam has become well-known for his casual style that typically includes a baggy top, gym shorts and sneakers. He often wears loud Hawaiian shirts and loves his athletic shoes. Notably, he showed up at the 2025 Oscars wearing a hoodie, complete with the hood up and basketball shorts. Host Conan O'Brien called out Adam's look for the formal occasion, joking that the comedian was "dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m."

Source: mega Adam Sandler defended his casual appearance at the Oscars.

"Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!" Adam exclaimed in response. "I like the way I look because I'm a good person. I don't care about what I wear or what I don't wear." He added, "Did my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front of my peers?"

Source: mega Adam Sandler and George Clooney shared a moment on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on August 28.

Adam and George's upcoming Netflix film Jay Kelly has already been submitted for consideration in the comedy category for the Golden Globe Awards. The movie, directed by Noah Baumbach, sees George in the titular role as a famous movie star while Adam plays his devoted manager Ron. The story follows the pair through a "profound journey" across Europe. The film also costars Emily Mortimer, Riley Keough, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Noah's wife, Barbie director Greta Gerwig. Jay Kelly will have a limited theatrical release on November 14 and be available to stream on Netflix on December 5.