Addison Rae Channels Britney Spears by Striking Sultry Poses in a Fedora: Photo

Composite photo of Addison Rae and Britney Spears
Source: @addisonraee/instagram;@britneyspears/instagram

Addison Rae rocked a fedora hat in her Monday, January 27, Instagram upload.

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Addison Rae knows her angles!

The singer recently uploaded a bunch of random photos on Instagram, including one collage of herself lying down on a couch and working the camera while wearing a purple tank top, beaded bottoms and a fedora hat.

Source: @addisonraee/instagram

Addison Rae rocked a fedora while striking a few poses in a new Instagram post.

The He's All That actress, 24, arched her back in some of the snaps and made faces in the others.

While her hat was reminiscent of the style Britney Spears, 43, often wore, Rae insisted that despite comparisons, she doesn't think she's the right choice to portray the iconic pop star in the upcoming biopic based off Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me.

Source: mega

The social media star's look channeled Britney Spears.

"I honestly don’t think anyone deserves to play her. She’s such an enigma and such an icon," the TikTok star stated in an interview. "I don’t even think it’s right to compare me to her at all."

"I think she really, really created something that is untouchable and so in its own lane that nobody will ever truly be able to replicate what she did for music, and even the entertainment industry I feel," Rae continued.

Source: mega

Rae said she doesn't feel worthy of playing the pop star in Spears' 'The Woman in Me' biopic.

When it comes to who should play the blonde beauty, Rae spilled, "I support anything and everything that Britney Spears ever wants to do in her life and career. And I think she’ll have the best opinion on who she thinks that should be."

The movie's director, Jon M. Chu, recently revealed he hasn't started any real work on the project yet but noted the mom-of-two "will be very involved in this."

"I have ideas and things, an approach of things, but it's very, very early," he added.

"I've seen all the fan casting," the Wicked director, 45, added. "And I always take that into consideration because maybe there's a good idea out there we'll have to see. We'll have to see what the approach of the movie is because we know who is right for it, but I'm open for anything."

Source: mega

'The Woman in Me' released in October 2023.

Emma Roberts was also on a list of potential actresses for the gig.

"I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true," the Scream Queens alum, 33, shared with Cosmopolitan. "I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.'"

"I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time," she confessed. "I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting."

