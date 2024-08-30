Emma Roberts Admits Starring in Britney Spears Biopic Is Her 'True Dream' Amid Rumors She Could Land the Lead Role
Emma Roberts is ready to play a pop princess!
In a new interview published Thursday, August 29, the American Horror Story star addressed rumors she could be casted for Britney Spears' upcoming biopic — adapted from her 2023 hit memoir, The Woman in Me — after the "Toxic" singer's former longtime assistant Felicia Culotta said Roberts would be a good choice for the role.
"I was like, I love her assistant," while speaking with a news publication, admitting, "it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears."
"I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, 'I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word,'" the Scream Queens actress recalled, referencing Spears' fourth studio album released in November 2003.
When asked if she could still recite each song on the track list, the Nickelodeon alum declared: "Oh yeah!"
"I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time," she confessed of her only child, Rhodes, 3, whom the We're the Millers actress, 33, shares with her ex Garrett Hedlund, 39. "I’m always like, 'God, he must think I’m so weird.'"
Roberts comedically concluded: "That’s some millennial parenting."
The Space Cadet star reacting to rumors she could land the major role comes just weeks after Culotta told a news outlet who she thinks should be casted for each person in Spears' life.
In addition to suggesting Roberts for the starring role, Culotta — who became the "Circus" singer's chaperone when Spears, now 42, was 15 years old — said Drew Barrymore would be a good choice to play herself in the biopic and Timothée Chalamet should get casted as Justin Timberlake.
Spears revealed via Instagram on August 1 how she was "excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥."
It was later confirmed the project in question was a movie adaptation of her best-selling book, The Woman in Me. The biopic was picked up by Universal Pictures, with Jon M. Chu named as the director and Marc Platt set to produce the film.
The memoir, which sold over 2.5 million copies in the U.S. alone after its release in October 2023, covers the early days of Spears' career — including her time on the Mickey Mouse Club — her rise to pop stardom, the "Gimme More" singer's tumultuous relationship with Timberlake in the early 2000s and the award-winning artist's abusive 13-year conservatorship she wasn't freed from until November 2021.
Cosmopolitan interviewed Roberts, while TMZ spoke to Culotta.