Britney Spears Will Be 'Very Involved' in New Biopic, Director Jon M. Chu Reveals
Britney Spears is gearing up to take an active role in the production of her highly anticipated biopic!
In an interview, director Jon M. Chu — fresh off his Golden Globe win for Wicked — revealed that the pop star will have an active role in shaping the creative process of her film.
"I haven't really started anything fully yet," Chu admitted to Entertainment Tonight. "She will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach of things, but it's very, very early."
The movie will be based on Spears' best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, which debuted in October 2023.
In August 2024, Universal Pictures secured the rights to adapt the critically acclaimed #1 New York Times bestseller. The memoir dives into Spears' rise to fame, the struggles she endured under her controversial conservatorship and her quest for freedom, along with themes of motherhood, survival and hope.
While Chu hasn’t locked in an actress to play the “Toxic” singer, he’s keeping an open mind.
"I've seen all the fan casting," he shared. "And I always take that into consideration because maybe there's a good idea out there we'll have to see. We'll have to see what the approach of the movie is because we know who is right for it, but I'm open for anything."
Fans have been buzzing about potential casting choices, but one name stands out: Emma Roberts. According to Spears’ longtime confidante and former assistant Felicia Culotta, the “Sometimes” singer herself has expressed interest in Roberts taking on the role.
Roberts, of course, is thrilled at the idea.
“I was like, ‘I love her assistant,'” Roberts told Cosmopolitan at the time. “I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.'”
She even joked about her devotion to Spears’ music.
“I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time,” Roberts said. “I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting.”
- Britney Spears' Team Preventing Pop Star From Giving Any Sit-Down Interviews Prior to Juicy Tell-All: Source
- Britney Spears' New Book Is 'Totally Unfiltered,' Will Include 'Every Huge Sensationalized Headline' and Expose 'Bombshells'
- Britney Spears' Promoting Her Memoir Through 'Her Posts and Videos on Instagram,' Singer's Team Wary About Her Doing a Sit-Down Interview
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, Spears is also cheering on her son, Jayden Federline, as he explores his own musical journey.
“Britney sees so much of herself in Jayden,” a source shared with Page Six. “She got started at such a young age, too, and respects his work ethic.”
The 18-year-old showcased his music production skills on Instagram in December after spending the holidays with his mom.
“Britney loves Jayden’s style and thinks he has such a fresh sound,” the insider continued. “She’s so proud of him and all the work he’s clearly put into his passion.”
Spears believes Jayden is “so talented” and sees a “bright and successful future ahead of him” in the music industry.
“Britney fully supports Jayden’s music-producing career,” the source explained.
“She doesn’t think he needs any advice but let him know she’s more than willing to lend a hand or offer any help along the way if he needs or wants it,” they added.
TMZ talked to Culotta regarding Spears’ choice of her biopic’s casting.