'She Looks Ridiculous': Addison Rae Divides Fans With Her 2024 MTV VMAs Look
Addison Rae turned heads when she flaunted her outfit on the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet on Wednesday, September 11.
The star, 23, wore a matching white bra and undies with a huge tutu but some people didn't approve of the fit. One person wrote, "I don’t understand this," while another said, "there is room for everybody i guess."
"She looks ridiculous," a third person added.
However, some came to the actress' defense, with one writing, "deserves to be there. queen," while another said, "MOTHER LOOKING GORGEOUS PER USUAL."
Rae was asked about her outfit while on the red carpet before the show.
"This old thing? This is Miss Claire Sullivan. It's custom. A little custom moment," Rae replied, adding that she was inspired by Madonna.
"We were just watching Chappell [Roan], Sabrina [Carpenter], honestly all of the girls. They're all so amazing and having incredible trajectories right now," she continued, giving a shout-out to her fellow pop stars.
Rae is one to make fashion statements, as in August, she attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Santa Monica, where she wore a velvet pink cone bra and velvet maroon leggings.
She appeared to be channeling Madonna yet again.
The social media star received backlash for the outfit at the time, too.
“It’s great in theory but in real life it looks bonkers,” one person wrote, while another said, “The bottom half is too safe."
Rae released her bop "Diet Pepsi" on August 9.
“I don’t do coke. I much prefer Diet Pepsi!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a preview of the track.
While on the carpet, she teased she has plans to come when it comes to her profession.
“I think I know myself now, and I know what I want to do, and I know where I want to go, and to have full control over doing it exactly how I envision it,” Rae told Vogue in 2023. “I wanted this EP to be the end note to the past few years and a stepping stone forward in my career.”