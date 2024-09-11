Addison Rae turned heads when she flaunted her outfit on the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet on Wednesday, September 11.

The star, 23, wore a matching white bra and undies with a huge tutu but some people didn't approve of the fit. One person wrote, "I don’t understand this," while another said, "there is room for everybody i guess."

"She looks ridiculous," a third person added.