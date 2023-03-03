Madonna Will Wear 'Updated Versions' Of Cone Bra & Other Iconic Outfits For Nostalgic 'Celebrations Tour'

"Madonna will be reflecting on her entire career in the tour and that won’t just be the music — it will be the clothes too," a source spilled to a news outlet, noting she plans to pull looks from her different eras.

"She wants to wear updated versions of her most recognizable outfits and the cone bra is at the top of the list," the insider shared. "She has been a trailblazer with her fashion and is getting a lot of her designer friends involved in helping her."