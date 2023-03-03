OK Magazine
Madonna Will Wear 'Updated Versions' Of Cone Bra & Other Iconic Outfits For Nostalgic 'Celebrations Tour'

Mar. 2 2023

Madonna is eager to turn heads when she hits the road for her Celebrations Tour!

While the singer already announced she'll be performing "as many songs as possible" from across the decades, a source revealed she'll also be dressing the part.

madonna tour
Source: mega

"Madonna will be reflecting on her entire career in the tour and that won’t just be the music — it will be the clothes too," a source spilled to a news outlet, noting she plans to pull looks from her different eras.

"She wants to wear updated versions of her most recognizable outfits and the cone bra is at the top of the list," the insider shared. "She has been a trailblazer with her fashion and is getting a lot of her designer friends involved in helping her."

madonna tour
Source: mega

Coincidentally, the Queen of Pop has been ridiculed for the newfound style she's displayed in social media posts, which includes plunging corset tops and fishnet stockings.

Fans have also begged the superstar, 64, to stop touching up her face, as her drastically different appearance at the 2023 Grammys shocked audiences. As OK! reported, an insider claimed she's been switching up her look because "she's having a bit of a crisis of confidence."

"She said no one cared that she was in the room, and it used to be so different for her," the source explained to an outlet of how she felt when she came out at the Grammys. "She’s never been out of favor for so long."

The crooner's alleged lack of self-esteem may also be why she's gravitated towards younger men, and though she and her most recent beau, 23-year-old, Andrew Darnell, just split, Madonna's already on the rebound!

madonna tour
Source: @madonna/instagram

According to a confidante, the Grammy winner has started seeing 29-year-old boxing coach Josh Popper, who's been training some of her kids at Bredwinners, a NYC gym. And though he may not be a bigwig in Hollywood, he does have some connections, having appeared in an episode of Bravo's Summer House.

The rumors started just a few days ago when photo of Madonna and Popper in the gym made their way around the web.

