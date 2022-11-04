Madonna Dances Around In Bra, Looks Unrecognizable In Videos Fans Call 'Dark & Concerning'
Letting loose? Though Madonna's odd social media antics have some fans concerned, the star seems unbothered by the scrutiny, continuing to post up a storm of eyebrow-raising videos.
On Thursday, November 3, the star uploaded a clip in which she mouthed along to Baby Keem's track "Vent," and her demeanor — as well as the lyrics — were nothing short of bizarre.
"Have you ever been punched in your motherf**king face?" the 64-year-old yells at the camera before the scene transitions to her standing with a haunting expression on her face and hands on her hips.
"What you say? Oh, you haven't?" she lip syncs before the superstar, who's rocking bleached brows, is seen lounging on a bed.
"What happened to her? She doesn’t even look like Madonna…" one person wrote in the comments section. "Whatever happened to embracing your age and aging with grace? 🤮." Another fan noted the mom-of-six was once their "idol," but begged her to "please stop with these weird reels! it’s getting dark & concerning now."
Just minutes after sharing the post – which she captioned, "Alright, wait, bi**h" — the superstar uploaded a TikTok that depicted her making suggestive moves and twerking while wearing just a bra, high-waisted underwear and stockings.
"What did I just watch?😂," one TikTok user commented, with another having a more positive reaction, writing, "Say what you want about Madonna but she is a legend."
MADONNA & CARDI B SETTLE TENSION AFTER CLASHING OVER SEXUALITY
While the "Express Yourself" crooner hasn't revealed if she's had any work done on her face, New York based plastic surgeon Dr. Steve Fallek, who hasn't treated the star, believes she may have gone overboard on procedures.
"She's had a bunch of Botox so her forehead doesn't move at all. Her upper eyelids are also significantly dropped, what we call ptosis, and should be fixed," he explained. "The cheeks are way too filled with filler and she might have had too much buccal fat pad reduction to narrow her face too. The lips are also out of proportion and too big for her."