Unfollowed! TikTok Star Addison Rae Unfollows Mom Sheri Nicole Following Dad's Rumored Affair
Unfollowed! Just weeks after TikTok star Addison Rae unfollowed her father, Monty Lopez, on Instagram, it seems her mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, isn’t safe from her social media purge.
On Sunday, August 7, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 21-year-old actress unfollowed her mother on the photo-sharing platform, a development it seems Sheri found quite distressing.
“Heart wrenching,” the 42-year-old influencer wrote alongside an emoticon frown-face on a fan-page post detailing the social media snub.
Just weeks earlier, the famous family made headlines amid news that Monty, 46, reportedly had an affair with a 25-year-old named Renée Ash.
According to Renée, the pair struck up a romance in March 2022. The influencer claimed she was "misled" when it came to Monty's marital status, alleging the TikTok star told her he was in the process of ending things with Sheri when they were reportedly still together.
"Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me," the influencer told Page Six in early July. "He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce."
Beyond his marriage, Renée also revealed that the pair seemingly discussed their future, including the topic of kids and family.
“He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together,” she spilled, adding that Monty allegedly introduced her to his mother and one of his siblings.
"I thought we had something real," Renée continued. "He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”
But it seems Renée wasn't the only one impacted by Monty's alleged infidelity. Shortly after her husband's purported indiscretion made headlines, Sheri not only removed "wife" from her Instagram bio, replacing it with "single mom," but also appearing to address the situation.
"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved," she said. "I will be okay. My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them."
On July 25, Addison also spoke out, taking to social media with a candid message about her mental state. "I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things," the star wrote. "But I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express."
Page Six was also the first major news outlet to report on Addison unfollowing her mother.