Social media superstar Addison Rae is getting spiritual ... under the sun. On Tuesday, August 2, the 21-year-old raised eyebrows by donning Praying's Holy Trinity Bikini, a white swimsuit that has the words "Father" and "Son" inscribed on the chest.

The star only showed off the top half of the two-piece in the Instagram snap, but the bathing suit comes with matching bottoms that have the words "Holy Spirit" printed on the front.