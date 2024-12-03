or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Addison Rae
OK LogoPHOTOS

Naughty! Addison Rae Shows Off Her Bum in Scandalous Snap: See the Cheeky Photo

Photo of Addison Rae.
Source: MEGA

Addison Rae teased her 34.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 2.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

We are "Obsessed" with you, Addison Rae!

The TikTok icon-turned pop star took to social media on Monday, December 2, with two drool-worthy snaps for her 34.4 million Instagram followers.

Article continues below advertisement
addison rae shows off bum scandalous snap cheeky photo
Source: @addisonraee/Instagram

The TikTok star nearly exposed her backside in extremely low-rise pants.

Article continues below advertisement

"Naughty n nice," Rae captioned the post, which featured a photo of the 24-year-old posing alongside friend and fellow dancer Lexee Smith in a cheeky ensemble.

In the first picture, the crack of Rae's behind could be seen peeking out of her low-rise, pinstripe pants, which she paired with a white corset top.

Article continues below advertisement
addison rae shows off bum scandalous snap cheeky photo
Source: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae also shared a casual photo of herself lying down while wearing glasses and a pimple patch.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Diet Pepsi" singer — who donned a bleach blonde hairdo with natural-looking waves — stared seductively in the camera as she peered over her shoulder for the alluring photo.

The second image showcased Rae snapping a selfie while lying down with her tongue sticking out. For the more casual camera-op, the social media personality sported a pimple patch between her eyebrows and wore a pair of black glasses. A clip messily held up her hair on the side of her head.

Article continues below advertisement

Rae has been leaning into her sultry side as of lately in the midst of her skyrocketing pop music career.

The He's All That actress was recently spotted with her chest nearly exposed at a self-serve car wash in Los Angeles.

MORE ON:
Addison Rae

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
addison rae shows off bum scandalous snap cheeky photo
Source: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae recently had a near-wardrobe malfunction at a car wash in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

In photos obtained by a news publication, black tape covering Rae's nipple was blurred out.

For the occasion — which seemed to simply involve power washing her black Range Rover — Rae wore a dress resembling a more modern version of a Candy Striper's uniform, which featured red-and-white stripes and was typically worn with a white shirt underneath, though the "I Got It Bad" hitmaker instead opted to go braless.

Article continues below advertisement

Rae's career thus far has reminded some fans of Britney Spears' success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, though the Thanksgiving star would have to disagree.

"I don't even think it's right to compare me to her at all," Rae declared when asked if she was interested in portraying Spears in the "Toxic" singer's upcoming biopic during an iHeart Radio interview. "I think she really, really created something that is untouchable and so in its own lane that nobody will ever truly be able to replicate what she did for music and even the entertainment industry, I feel."

Article continues below advertisement
addison rae shows off bum scandalous snap cheeky photo
Source: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae frequently poses in skimpy clothing for social media.

Article continues below advertisement

While Rae "would be very, very honored" if she were cast as Spears in the highly-anticipated film about the "Circus" vocalist's troubled life, the Animal Friends actress ultimately thinks the Grammy-winner should have the final say in who will play the coveted role.

"I support anything and everything that Britney Spears ever wants to do in her life and career, and I think she'll have the best opinion on who she thinks that should be. That's what I'm gonna lean on," Rae explained.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Rae at the car wash.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.