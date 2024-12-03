Naughty! Addison Rae Shows Off Her Bum in Scandalous Snap: See the Cheeky Photo
We are "Obsessed" with you, Addison Rae!
The TikTok icon-turned pop star took to social media on Monday, December 2, with two drool-worthy snaps for her 34.4 million Instagram followers.
"Naughty n nice," Rae captioned the post, which featured a photo of the 24-year-old posing alongside friend and fellow dancer Lexee Smith in a cheeky ensemble.
In the first picture, the crack of Rae's behind could be seen peeking out of her low-rise, pinstripe pants, which she paired with a white corset top.
The "Diet Pepsi" singer — who donned a bleach blonde hairdo with natural-looking waves — stared seductively in the camera as she peered over her shoulder for the alluring photo.
The second image showcased Rae snapping a selfie while lying down with her tongue sticking out. For the more casual camera-op, the social media personality sported a pimple patch between her eyebrows and wore a pair of black glasses. A clip messily held up her hair on the side of her head.
Rae has been leaning into her sultry side as of lately in the midst of her skyrocketing pop music career.
The He's All That actress was recently spotted with her chest nearly exposed at a self-serve car wash in Los Angeles.
In photos obtained by a news publication, black tape covering Rae's nipple was blurred out.
For the occasion — which seemed to simply involve power washing her black Range Rover — Rae wore a dress resembling a more modern version of a Candy Striper's uniform, which featured red-and-white stripes and was typically worn with a white shirt underneath, though the "I Got It Bad" hitmaker instead opted to go braless.
Rae's career thus far has reminded some fans of Britney Spears' success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, though the Thanksgiving star would have to disagree.
"I don't even think it's right to compare me to her at all," Rae declared when asked if she was interested in portraying Spears in the "Toxic" singer's upcoming biopic during an iHeart Radio interview. "I think she really, really created something that is untouchable and so in its own lane that nobody will ever truly be able to replicate what she did for music and even the entertainment industry, I feel."
While Rae "would be very, very honored" if she were cast as Spears in the highly-anticipated film about the "Circus" vocalist's troubled life, the Animal Friends actress ultimately thinks the Grammy-winner should have the final say in who will play the coveted role.
"I support anything and everything that Britney Spears ever wants to do in her life and career, and I think she'll have the best opinion on who she thinks that should be. That's what I'm gonna lean on," Rae explained.
