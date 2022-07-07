Adele has really come out of her shell! After spending a few years away from the limelight, the 34-year-old star returned last year with her hit album 30, and though she's only put on a handful of public performances since then, her most recent concert has social media going crazy.

The mom-of-one, clad in a black and sparkly gown, was belting out her tune "Send My Love" during a show at Hyde Park when she crouched down slightly, put one hand on her knee and began showing off her twerking skills — and unsurprisingly, she didn't miss a beat!