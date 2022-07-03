"Tom looked like he had an absolute blast," an eyewitness reportedly spilled to The Sun, noting he was seen "bopping around" and singing to Adele's music throughout the night. "He was really going for it with his dancing and seemed to know all the words to sing along."

"After the set finished, staff brought the cake out for him and he couldn’t stop saying thank you. He hugged his favorite hostess as they sang Happy Birthday," the eyewitness continued. "Then he gave a speech about how nice it was for everyone to be able to come together for events again after Covid. And Tom said Adele was phenomenal. He was so upbeat and living his best life."