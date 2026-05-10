Why Did Adrian Grenier Not Return for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'? Actor's Absence Explained

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Who Did Adrian Grenier Play in 'The Devil Wears Prada'?

Source: MEGA Adrian Grenier was part of the cast of the 2006 film 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

Adrian Grenier did not return for the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. In the original 2006 comedy-drama film, Grenier played the role of Andy's infamous boyfriend, Nate Cooper. He costarred alongside Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who all returned to reprise their respective roles in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Ahead of the 15th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada in 2021, the 49-year-old actor admitted his character "had not grown up." "He couldn't support [Andy] like she needed because he was a fragile, wounded boy ... on behalf of all the Nates out there: Come on! Step it up!" he said.

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Why Was Adrian Grenier Left Out of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'?

Source: MEGA Several original cast members were not asked to return for the sequel.

In June 2025, a news outlet confirmed Grenier would not return for the sequel but did not provide the reason behind the exclusion. Reacting to the decision, the Entourage alum said he was "disappointed" he was omitted from the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2. "But, you know, apparently, my character is a controversial character, so he might need his own spinoff," he suggested. Grenier assumed the backlash surrounding Nate may have influenced the decision to leave him out of the project. In spite of that, he put a positive spin on The Devil Wears Prada 2 snub in a Starbucks ad, saying to the camera, "You might have seen the headlines — I wasn't asked to be part of a certain sequel. But I'm good. Really. It's all good energy."

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What Has Adrian Grenier Said About His 'The Devil Wears Prada' Character?

Source: MEGA 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' was theatrically released on May 1.

As his The Devil Wears Prada character was met with backlash, Grenier declared he could "understand the sentiment" but had to "stand for [his character]." "I've re-watched that film a bunch of times, and it feels like they were both just working really hard to make it in their careers," he explained to People, later pointing out that Nate had "some growing up to do, and manning up." He previously reflected on how he eventually understood why fans heavily criticized his character. "All those memes that came out were shocking to me," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. "It hadn't occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he's very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him, he wasn't extending himself to support Andy in her career." Grenier added, "At the end of the day, it's just a birthday, right? It's not the end of the world. I might've been as immature as him at the time, so I personally couldn't see his shortcomings. But after time to reflect and much deliberation, I've come to realize the truth in that perspective."

What Did the Director of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Say About Cutting Adrian Grenier From the Sequel?

Source: MEGA Adrian Grenier left Hollywood in 2020.