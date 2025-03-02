or
Best Oscars Moments of All Time: From Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Performance to Ellen DeGeneres' Famous Selfie and More

best oscars moments of all time
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram; Atlantic Records/YouTube

From noteworthy performances to historic wins, OK! revisited some of the Oscars' most remarkable moments in anticipation of the 2025 ceremony on March 2.

March 2 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Brie Larson Hugged Sexual Assault Survivors

brie larson hugged sexual assault survivors
Source: MEGA

Brie Larson hugged the male and female sexual assault survivors who joined Lady Gaga onstage.

The 88th Academy Awards in 2016 witnessed Lady Gaga's live rendition of "Til It Happens to You" from the documentary The Hunting Ground, with a group of male and female sexual assault survivors surrounding her.

During a commercial break following the emotional performance, Brie Larson hugged every single survivor as they exited the stage to show her support for them.

Charlie Chaplin Received the Longest Standing Ovation in Oscars History

charlie chaplin received the longest standing ovation in oscars history
Source: Oscars/YouTube

Charlie Chaplin died on Christmas Day in 1977 at the age of 88.

In 1972, the Academy Awards bestowed an honorary award on Charlie Chaplin, evoking the longest standing ovation in the ceremony's history.

"Words seem so futile — so feeble," the legendary funnyman, who received a 12-minute standing ovation, said. "I can only say thank you for the honor of inviting me here."

Ellen DeGeneres' Famous Selfie

ellen degeneres captured oscars best photo
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres uploaded the selfie on Instagram and X.

In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres broke the internet when she shared a star-studded Oscar selfie on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter. The snap featured Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Lupita Nyong'o, among others.

"If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars," DeGeneres wrote.

It became the most retweeted photo in X history at the time.

Eminem Dropped a Surprise Oscars Performance

eminem dropped a surprise oscars performance
Source: MEGA

Eminem did not attend the Oscars when his track 'Lose Yourself' won Best Original Song award in 2003.

Eighteen years after "Lose Yourself" won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003, Eminem dominated the 92nd Academy Awards stage with a surprise performance of the track.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," the "Sing for the Moment" rapper wrote in a tweet alongside a clip of his Oscars appearance.

Halle Berry Became the First Black Woman to Win the Best Actress Award

halle berry became the first black woman to win the best actress award
Source: Oscars/YouTube

Adrien Brody previously made headlines for kissing Halle Berry at the 2003 Oscars.

After showing her acting skills in Monster's Ball, Halle Berry scored a historic Best Actress win in 2001. The recognition made her the first Black woman to bring home the award.

"This moment is so much bigger than me," Berry said. "It's for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened."

The Oscars

Heath Ledger Won an Oscar After His Death

heath ledger won an oscar after his death
Source: Oscars/YouTube

Heath Ledger died in January 2008 following an accidental overdose.

Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008, won a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Dark Knight. His family received the coveted trophy on his behalf in 2009.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Performed 'Shallow'

lady gaga and bradley cooper performed shallow
Source: Lady Gaga/YouTube

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sparked dating rumors after they starred together in 'A Star Is Born.'

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper captivated everyone's hearts when they shared the stage to perform their hit song "Shallow" from the movie A Star Is Born. The track earned a Best Original Song nomination from the Academy Awards at the time.

Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Scored His First Oscar

leonardo dicaprio finally scored his first oscar
Source: Oscars/YouTube

Leonardo DiCaprio waited years before he finally nabbed an Oscar.

In 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio finally won the Best Actor award for The Revenant and received a standing ovation from attendees. For his fans, the recognition was a long time coming after he got his first Oscar nomination for What's Eating Gilbert Grape in 1994.

DiCaprio also scored Oscar nominations for his roles in The Aviator, Blood Diamond and The Wolf of Wall Street.

"Making The Revenant was about man's relationship to the natural world...climate change is real," the Titanic actor said in his acceptance speech. "It is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating."

He wrapped up his speech by saying, "I do not take this night for granted."

Robin Williams Performed 'Blame Canada'

robin williams performed blame canada
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams was found dead at his Paradise Cay home in August 2014.

Robin Williams shocked everyone when he delivered a memorable performance of Best Original Song nominee "Blame Canada" from the animated film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut at the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000.

Two years before his surprise routine, Williams won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Good Will Hunting.

Ryan Gosling Wowed With His 'Barbie' Performance

ryan gosling wowed with a barbie performance
Source: Atlantic Records/YouTube

Ryan Gosling reunited with his fellow Kens for his Oscars performance.

In 2024, Ryan Gosling transformed into a Ken doll to give a show-stopping performance of his Barbie song "I'm Just Ken."

At the time, the song was nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) alongside another Barbie track "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish. The latter got the statue in the end.

