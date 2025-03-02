Best Oscars Moments of All Time: From Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Performance to Ellen DeGeneres' Famous Selfie and More

In 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio finally won the Best Actor award for The Revenant and received a standing ovation from attendees. For his fans, the recognition was a long time coming after he got his first Oscar nomination for What's Eating Gilbert Grape in 1994.

DiCaprio also scored Oscar nominations for his roles in The Aviator, Blood Diamond and The Wolf of Wall Street.

"Making The Revenant was about man's relationship to the natural world...climate change is real," the Titanic actor said in his acceptance speech. "It is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating."

He wrapped up his speech by saying, "I do not take this night for granted."