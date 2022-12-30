Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor

Julia Holcomb first met Tyler when Aerosmith played a concert in Portland, Ore., in 1973. At the time, Tyler, who was around 25 years old, allegedly brought Holcomb back to his hotel room, where they spoke about her age and her troubled home life.

In the filing, Holcomb claims she had a relationship with the singer when she was a teenager. Holcomb alleges that Tyler, 74, convinced her mom to give him guardianship over her when she was only 16 years old, and from there, they had a sexual relationship from 1973 to 1976.