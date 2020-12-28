Baby daddy drama has been around forever! Daytime TV show Maury gained popularity after the tagline “you are the father” went viral, making some men’s dreams come true, while completely wrecking the lives of others.

MTV grabbed a hold of the real-life messy scenario and created the hit franchise Teen Mom, which follows the lives of young women who get pregnant by one or multiple men.

Raunchy rockers like Mick Jagger and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler have serenaded and slept with many women in their lifetimes, leading to several children with different mothers.

Meanwhile, Offset — who shares 5-month old daughter Kulture with Cardi B — has three baby mamas he has to co-parent with.

From Eddie Murphy to Owen Wilson, scroll through the gallery below to take a look at celebs who have multiple baby mamas.