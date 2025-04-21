or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Saturday Night Live
OK LogoNEWS

Aimee Lou Wood Says 'Mean' 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch Had 'Nothing to Do' With Viral Crying Photo

Photo of Aimee Lou Wood
Source: Mega

Aimee Lou Wood said her crying moment in paparazzi photos had nothing to do with the 'Saturday Night Live' sketch mocking her appearance.

By:

April 21 2025, Published 7:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood clarified that a photo of her weeping had nothing to do with a "mean" Saturday Night Live sketch that poked fun at her appearance.

In a candid Instagram Story, the 31-year-old actress set the record straight on Tuesday, April 15, amidst swirling paparazzi images of her collapsing into a friend's arms in London.

While Wood blasted SNL for the sketch, she clarified that she "wasn't crying about anything that the papers made out… [I] was crying about something completely unrelated," accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Article continues below advertisement
Still From 'Saturday Night Live's' 'White Potus' Sketch
Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Aimee Lou Wood said her crying photos weren’t about the 'SNL' sketch that targeted her teeth.

Article continues below advertisement

Wood's statement came in response to British radio host Ashley Louise James, who reposted the actress' sentiments and condemned SNL for their "cruelty."

James, 38, empathized with Wood, posting, "Absolutely devastating to see another brilliant and talented actress reduced to tears because of people tearing into their appearance."

Article continues below advertisement

Social media has since exploded, with fans outraged at the sketch, which mocked Wood's gap teeth in a parody titled "White Potus."

James boldly declared, "Women truly can't win. Embrace their natural beauty — get ripped apart. Alter their appearance to fit the very narrow ideals of beauty — get crucified."

She didn't hold back, adding, "@aimeelouwood you are so beautiful. But more than that, you're an incredibly talented actor. A true talent. Shame on SNL for their cruelty. I'm so glad you spoke up."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aimee Lou Wood
Source: Mega

Aimee Lou Wood has long been proud of her teeth.

Article continues below advertisement

Wood herself didn't hold back her thoughts either. She expressed her disdain for the SNL sketch in an Instagram Story posted on April 13, stating, "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny."

Her emotional response struck a chord with many, prompting an outpouring of support from pals like Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger, who lauded her natural beauty.

MORE ON:
Saturday Night Live

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

But Wood didn't stop there. In a follow-up Story, she elaborated, "Last thing I'll say on this matter. I'm not thin-skinned. I love being taken the p--- out of when it's clever and in good spirits."

However, she drew the line at the way the SNL sketch portrayed her: "But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth."

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood
Source: HBO

Walton Goggins commented on the 'White Lotus' SNL skit.

Article continues below advertisement

In a surprising twist, her White Lotus costar Walton Goggins stirred the pot when he shared a clip of the "White Potus" sketch, calling it "smashing," prompting fans to speculate about a feud between him and Aimee.

Fans quickly fired back, demanding Goggins step in for Wood: "@waltongogginsbonafide have your girl's back!"

Others questioned his loyalty, "@waltongogginsbonafide guess you really are feuding with Aimee. She's said it was mean and you're saying it's amazing!"

People also noticed that Goggins unfollowed Wood on Instagram following the drama, and her comments on his page mysteriously vanished. The tension thickened when Wood apparently returned the favor, hitting that unfollow button, too.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aimee Lou Wood
Source: Mega

Aimee Lou Wood previously expressed relief over letting go of her role as Chelsea.

Despite the swirling rumors of bad blood, Wood recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter a sense of relief in moving on from her character, Chelsea. "I think both of us are feeling a similar thing today of, 'OK I can let go of the parts of this character, of Chelsea, that have been holding me back and I can grow up in the way that Chelsea couldn't.'"

She added: "Like Chelsea says, 'You're free. It's a new day.' And it's true. It feels like today is the first new day that I've had in a very long time."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.