Aimee Lou Wood Says 'Mean' 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch Had 'Nothing to Do' With Viral Crying Photo
White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood clarified that a photo of her weeping had nothing to do with a "mean" Saturday Night Live sketch that poked fun at her appearance.
In a candid Instagram Story, the 31-year-old actress set the record straight on Tuesday, April 15, amidst swirling paparazzi images of her collapsing into a friend's arms in London.
While Wood blasted SNL for the sketch, she clarified that she "wasn't crying about anything that the papers made out… [I] was crying about something completely unrelated," accompanied by a laughing emoji.
Wood's statement came in response to British radio host Ashley Louise James, who reposted the actress' sentiments and condemned SNL for their "cruelty."
James, 38, empathized with Wood, posting, "Absolutely devastating to see another brilliant and talented actress reduced to tears because of people tearing into their appearance."
Social media has since exploded, with fans outraged at the sketch, which mocked Wood's gap teeth in a parody titled "White Potus."
James boldly declared, "Women truly can't win. Embrace their natural beauty — get ripped apart. Alter their appearance to fit the very narrow ideals of beauty — get crucified."
She didn't hold back, adding, "@aimeelouwood you are so beautiful. But more than that, you're an incredibly talented actor. A true talent. Shame on SNL for their cruelty. I'm so glad you spoke up."
Wood herself didn't hold back her thoughts either. She expressed her disdain for the SNL sketch in an Instagram Story posted on April 13, stating, "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny."
Her emotional response struck a chord with many, prompting an outpouring of support from pals like Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger, who lauded her natural beauty.
But Wood didn't stop there. In a follow-up Story, she elaborated, "Last thing I'll say on this matter. I'm not thin-skinned. I love being taken the p--- out of when it's clever and in good spirits."
However, she drew the line at the way the SNL sketch portrayed her: "But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth."
In a surprising twist, her White Lotus costar Walton Goggins stirred the pot when he shared a clip of the "White Potus" sketch, calling it "smashing," prompting fans to speculate about a feud between him and Aimee.
Fans quickly fired back, demanding Goggins step in for Wood: "@waltongogginsbonafide have your girl's back!"
Others questioned his loyalty, "@waltongogginsbonafide guess you really are feuding with Aimee. She's said it was mean and you're saying it's amazing!"
People also noticed that Goggins unfollowed Wood on Instagram following the drama, and her comments on his page mysteriously vanished. The tension thickened when Wood apparently returned the favor, hitting that unfollow button, too.
Despite the swirling rumors of bad blood, Wood recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter a sense of relief in moving on from her character, Chelsea. "I think both of us are feeling a similar thing today of, 'OK I can let go of the parts of this character, of Chelsea, that have been holding me back and I can grow up in the way that Chelsea couldn't.'"
She added: "Like Chelsea says, 'You're free. It's a new day.' And it's true. It feels like today is the first new day that I've had in a very long time."