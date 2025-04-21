Aimee Lou Wood Says 'Mean' 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch Had 'Nothing to Do' With Viral Crying Photo

White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood clarified that a photo of her weeping had nothing to do with a "mean" Saturday Night Live sketch that poked fun at her appearance.

In a candid Instagram Story, the 31-year-old actress set the record straight on Tuesday, April 15, amidst swirling paparazzi images of her collapsing into a friend's arms in London.

While Wood blasted SNL for the sketch, she clarified that she "wasn't crying about anything that the papers made out… [I] was crying about something completely unrelated," accompanied by a laughing emoji.