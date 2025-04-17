Are 'White Lotus' Stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Feuding? 'SNL' Skit Ignites Tension
Tensions are running high between The White Lotus costars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood after Goggins praised a Saturday Night Live skit that also mocked Wood's teeth.
Walton, 53, didn't hold back after the "White Potus" skit kicked off the April 12 episode of SNL, calling it "smashing" in an Instagram Reel. He humorously noted to Jon Hamm, who played his character Rick Hatchett, "I knew I was miscast."
He even took it further, commenting on the SNL Instagram post with a hearty "Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg."
Meanwhile Wood called the SNL skit "mean and unfunny" after the portrayal of her character, Chelsea, featured a set of fake, oversized teeth. Goggins is Wood’s on-screen partner in the series’ third season, set in Thailand.
Rallying support, Wood shared an Instagram Story highlighting her sister, Emma Wood, who called her "a powerhouse," adding, "The admiration I have for this woman is nuts. Beyond comprehension. JUST like my feelings of deep animalistic protectiveness over her."
Famous friends also threw their support for Aimee. Cara Delevingne wrote, "@aimeelouwood YOU ARE STUNNING PERIOD," while model Georgia May Jagger echoed the sentiment, commenting, "Agreed! @aimeelouwood is gorgeous."
But the drama didn't end there. Aimee clarified her frustration over the sketch that Walton found so humorous.
"Last thing I'll say on this matter. I'm not thin-skinned. I love being taken the p--- out of when it's clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature — I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."
Adding fuel to the fire, Walton has since deleted his Instagram reel praising the sketch, although his comment about it being "amazing" still appears on the SNL post.
The pair fueled feud rumors ever since The White Lotus aired its season finale on April 6, showcasing the tragic fates of their characters.
Until that air date, Aimee and Walton had been publicly supportive of one another throughout the season, leaving fans shocked when Walton suddenly stopped following her.
Some suspect he may have blocked her, as her comments mysteriously vanished from his posts. Not long after, Aimee returned the favor.
After the finale, Walton shared a lengthy post focusing on the deeper themes of his character's journey. "Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts … To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma," he wrote.
He graciously thanked creator Mike White and added a heartfelt nod to Aimee: "Thank you, Aimee Lou, for being my partner … a journey I will never forget."
In discussions about the finale, Aimee expressed her disappointment over Walton's decision to watch it separately. "I was sad that Walton wasn't there because it was something that we did together," she shared.
"Like, of course Walton had to watch it alone and of course I had to watch it in the group because there is so much Aimee in Chelsea and so much Walton in Rick," Aimee added.
But spoiler alert! Walton didn't end up watching it alone. He updated fans on April 7, revealing he watched the White Lotus finale with fellow actress Michelle Monaghan.
Aimee reflected with relief on her character's journey, suggesting both she and Walton were ready to move on.
"So, there's this weird feeling today of rebirth, and I'm sure that Walton feels the same about Rick. Like Chelsea says, 'You're free. It's a new day.' And it's true. It feels like today is the first new day that I've had in a very long time," Aimee shared.