Are 'White Lotus' Stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Feuding? 'SNL' Skit Ignites Tension

Tensions are running high between The White Lotus costars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood after Goggins praised a Saturday Night Live skit that also mocked Wood's teeth.

Walton, 53, didn't hold back after the "White Potus" skit kicked off the April 12 episode of SNL, calling it "smashing" in an Instagram Reel. He humorously noted to Jon Hamm, who played his character Rick Hatchett, "I knew I was miscast."

He even took it further, commenting on the SNL Instagram post with a hearty "Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg."

Meanwhile Wood called the SNL skit "mean and unfunny" after the portrayal of her character, Chelsea, featured a set of fake, oversized teeth. Goggins is Wood’s on-screen partner in the series’ third season, set in Thailand.