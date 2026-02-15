Aimee Lou Wood 'Doesn't Know' If She'll Be Able to Watch Season 4 of 'The White Lotus': 'It's Too Sad'

Article continues below advertisement

Aimee Lou Wood is taking a step back from the drama of The White Lotus. After starring in the hit show's third season, the 31-year-old actress confirmed she won't be tuning in for Season 4, which will unfold in France.

Source: MEGA Aimee Lou Wood appeared in Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus.'

"I don't know if I'll be able to watch the next series," Wood said during an interview on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. "It's too weird and sad."

Little is known about the upcoming season, but it will feature stars Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka, both of whom have expressed their excitement for the new chapter.

Source: MEGA Alexander Ludiwg and AJ Michalka will star in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4.

While the actress may not catch Season 4, she remains eager to revisit her character's story. "While we were filming, Walton and I were like, 'Can we go back and see how Rick and Chelsea met and all of that?'" she remarked, referencing her on-screen partner, Walton Goggins. "There must be a way."

Source: HBO Max/YouTube Aimee Lou Wood was nominated for her role as Chelsea in the series.

Wood also hinted at more possibilities, saying, "I also thought, if Saxon came back, then she could be his conscience." She referred to Patrick Schwarzenegger's character and suggested it might be intriguing for Chelsea to haunt him.

Source: HBO Max/YouTube The actress remains open to revisiting her character’s story later.