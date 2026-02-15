or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Aimee Lou Wood
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Aimee Lou Wood 'Doesn't Know' If She'll Be Able to Watch Season 4 of 'The White Lotus': 'It's Too Sad'

Photo of Aimee Lou Wood
Source: MEGA

Aimee Lou Wood said she won’t watch 'The White Lotus' Season 4.

Profile Image

Feb. 15 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Aimee Lou Wood is taking a step back from the drama of The White Lotus.

After starring in the hit show's third season, the 31-year-old actress confirmed she won't be tuning in for Season 4, which will unfold in France.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Aimee Lou Wood appeared in Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus.'
Source: MEGA

Aimee Lou Wood appeared in Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't know if I'll be able to watch the next series," Wood said during an interview on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. "It's too weird and sad."

Article continues below advertisement

Little is known about the upcoming season, but it will feature stars Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka, both of whom have expressed their excitement for the new chapter.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Alexander Ludiwg and AJ Michalka will star in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4.
Source: MEGA

Alexander Ludiwg and AJ Michalka will star in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4.

MORE ON:
Aimee Lou Wood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While the actress may not catch Season 4, she remains eager to revisit her character's story. "While we were filming, Walton and I were like, 'Can we go back and see how Rick and Chelsea met and all of that?'" she remarked, referencing her on-screen partner, Walton Goggins. "There must be a way."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Aimee Lou Wood was nominated for her role as Chelsea in the series.
Source: HBO Max/YouTube

Aimee Lou Wood was nominated for her role as Chelsea in the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Wood also hinted at more possibilities, saying, "I also thought, if Saxon came back, then she could be his conscience." She referred to Patrick Schwarzenegger's character and suggested it might be intriguing for Chelsea to haunt him.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress remains open to revisiting her character’s story later.
Source: HBO Max/YouTube

The actress remains open to revisiting her character’s story later.

As anticipation builds for Season 4, fans are eager to see where the series will go next. For now, Wood is stepping back from the screen but remains open to exploring her character in the future.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.