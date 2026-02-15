Aimee Lou Wood 'Doesn't Know' If She'll Be Able to Watch Season 4 of 'The White Lotus': 'It's Too Sad'
Aimee Lou Wood is taking a step back from the drama of The White Lotus.
After starring in the hit show's third season, the 31-year-old actress confirmed she won't be tuning in for Season 4, which will unfold in France.
"I don't know if I'll be able to watch the next series," Wood said during an interview on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. "It's too weird and sad."
Little is known about the upcoming season, but it will feature stars Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka, both of whom have expressed their excitement for the new chapter.
While the actress may not catch Season 4, she remains eager to revisit her character's story. "While we were filming, Walton and I were like, 'Can we go back and see how Rick and Chelsea met and all of that?'" she remarked, referencing her on-screen partner, Walton Goggins. "There must be a way."
Wood also hinted at more possibilities, saying, "I also thought, if Saxon came back, then she could be his conscience." She referred to Patrick Schwarzenegger's character and suggested it might be intriguing for Chelsea to haunt him.
As anticipation builds for Season 4, fans are eager to see where the series will go next. For now, Wood is stepping back from the screen but remains open to exploring her character in the future.