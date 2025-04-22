Will There Be 'The White Lotus' Season 4? 5 Things to Know

While Bloys did not reveal the next location of The White Lotus, White and producer David Bernad previously discussed their desired setting.

"Where we choose to go next could be hugely impactful [to that locale]," White said in a The Hollywood Reporter cover story. "That's why it was so cool to shoot in Thailand. It's hard to go backward. Like, ‘Oh, we'll do it in Paris!' That feels like a cop-out."

The creator also once said he wishes to "get away from the crashing waves against rocks vernacular," but there's "always room for more murders." The White Lotus previously took viewers to Hawaii on its first season, Sicily on the second and Thailand on the third.

On the other hand, HBO's EVP Francesca Orsi told Deadline the team started searching for a new site.

"We're going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we'll know soon," Orsi said. "I can't really say where we're going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe."

She added that a return to Europe was likely, noting, "[There were] some countries on the map that we talked about, but there was nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting."