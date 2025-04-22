Will There Be 'The White Lotus' Season 4? 5 Things to Know
Will There Be 'The White Lotus' Season 4?
HBO officially greenlit The White Lotus Season 4 in January, weeks before the third season premiered on February 16.
Creator-showrunner Mike White had pitched ideas for the next installment while on the Season 3 set in Thailand, HBO and Max chief Casey Bloys told reporters in November 2024.
"Mike, obviously — if he wants to move forward and do the four seasons — he will do the fourth season," Bloys said at the time.
The White Lotus Season 4's production is expected to begin in 2026.
Who Will Return for 'The White Lotus' Season 4?
As each season of The White Lotus presents different cast members, viewers can expect to see fresh faces in the next installment. However, as of press time, no one has been confirmed to return to the series.
Who Will Not Be Returning for 'The White Lotus' Season 4?
In an interview with W, Aimee Lou Wood confirmed she and Walton Goggins will not return to reprise their respective roles as Chelsea and Rick following their deaths in the third season's finale.
"Rick and Chelsea's journey is concluded. We ain't coming back for season four or five. Someone did say — and I loved this — 'What if Chelsea lives on in Saxon's head and becomes his spiritual guide?' That'd be great. But yeah, they're done," said Wood.
Where Will 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Take Place?
While Bloys did not reveal the next location of The White Lotus, White and producer David Bernad previously discussed their desired setting.
"Where we choose to go next could be hugely impactful [to that locale]," White said in a The Hollywood Reporter cover story. "That's why it was so cool to shoot in Thailand. It's hard to go backward. Like, ‘Oh, we'll do it in Paris!' That feels like a cop-out."
The creator also once said he wishes to "get away from the crashing waves against rocks vernacular," but there's "always room for more murders." The White Lotus previously took viewers to Hawaii on its first season, Sicily on the second and Thailand on the third.
On the other hand, HBO's EVP Francesca Orsi told Deadline the team started searching for a new site.
"We're going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we'll know soon," Orsi said. "I can't really say where we're going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe."
She added that a return to Europe was likely, noting, "[There were] some countries on the map that we talked about, but there was nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting."
When Will 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Premiere?
HBO did not provide a timeline for The White Lotus Season 4's potential release date after confirming the production would begin in 2026. For reference, the first season premiered in July 2021, while the second and third seasons debuted in October 2022 and February 2025, respectively.