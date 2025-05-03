Robert De Niro’s Daughter Airyn Comes Out as a Trans Woman: 'Never Too Late'

Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn De Niro came out as a transgender woman and is on the process of carving a path away from the spotlight.

Daughter to Robert and ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, Airyn is more than just a name, she’s a fierce advocate and a voice for her generation.

In a April interview with Them, Airyn shared that she started hormone replacement therapy, while becoming candid about her coming out journey.