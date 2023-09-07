Al Pacino and Baby Mama Noor Alfallah 'Still Together' Despite Custody War Over Their 3-Month Old Son
Even though Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah filed for full custody of their 3-month old son, the two are still romantically involved, the actor's rep confirmed to Page Six.
“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” the statement read. “They are still together.”
On Wednesday, September 6, the 29-year-old requested physical custody of their baby boy, sparking rumors the two had called it quits.
In the filing, obtained by Page Six, she said she was willing to give "reasonable visitation" rights to The Godfather star and requested to share legal custody, meaning the Hollywood star could have decisions when it comes to the tot's education and medical treatment.
She also asked for the 83-year-old to pay her legal fees and any other court-related costs.
Alfallah gave birth to her son on June 6. This is her first child, but Pacino's fourth. At first, Pacino didn't believe he was the father of Roman, but he later took a paternity test to confirm he's the biological dad.
Alfallah has been linked to Pacino since 2022, but they apparently had been seeing one another longer than that. “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen," one source told Page Six.
The source added, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”
Despite the split rumors, Pacino and Alfallah were spotted at dinner at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Calif., with another couple recently, a source told People, adding that the duo arrived together and looked like they were having a good time.
Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, and he also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo.