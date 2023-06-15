OK Magazine
Chelsea Handler Slams Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Elon Musk and Alec Baldwin For 'Horny Old Men' Epidemic

chelsea handler
By:

Jun. 15 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

According to Chelsea Handler, there's a new sickness going around!

On Wednesday, June 14, the famous comedian, 48, took to Instagram to put out a PSA about men, including Robert De Niro, 79, and Al Pacino, 83, Alec Baldwin, 64, and Elon Musk, 51.

de niro
"There's an epidemic sweeping the country and, no, it's not another virus, it's worse. Horny old men who won't stop spreading their seed," she began her bit.

"Don't get me started on these four horny old men who have never met a broken condom they didn't like," she added. "They cannot stop procreating. Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children."

The blonde beauty then shifted her focus to billionaire Musk, who has 10 kids with three different women, as she spoke to the camera in white silky pajamas.

"Elon Musk clearly isn't as old as [Rupert] Murdoch or De Niro. He's not in his eighties but because of his personality, he may as well be," the Chelsea Lately alum said.

elon musk
She then offered herself up for "auction" to protect other women from the Tesla founder.

"Actually, maybe all these old men should put themselves up for auction. After all, they are antiques," she then quipped.

"Horny old men – it's never worth the money," she concluded in her skit.

As Handler mentioned in her video, the men she bashed do in fact all have a large number of children often with a few different women.

alec baldwin
De Niro recently welcomed child No. 7 — a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, whom he shares with Tiffany Chen, 45.

The iconic actor also has kids Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, whom he shares with ex-wife, Diahnne Abbott, twins 27-year-olds Julian and Aaron, whom he shares with former lover Toukie Smith, and Elliot, 24, and Helen, 11, whom he welcomed with his second ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Meanwhile Pacino, is expecting a fourth bundle of joy with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29.

He previously welcomed Julie Marie, 33, with Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with Beverly D'Angelo.

Additionally, Baldwin became a father-of-eight recently, seven of which he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin, 39.

The couple also have children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2. He welcomed his first daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, with former wife Kim Basinger.

