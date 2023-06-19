Al Pacino 'Stunned' by Baby News at 83: 'He Requested a Paternity Test'

"Al was stunned by the baby news and didn’t believe he could ever get anyone pregnant," a source spilled to an outlet on the tense situation. "He requested a paternity test."

Alfallah agreed to take the prenatal test which confirmed that The Godfather star was in fact the dad of their then-unborn offspring — however, according to the source, Pacino still struggled with the results at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!