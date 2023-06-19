Al Pacino 'Stunned' by Baby News at 83: 'He Requested a Paternity Test'
Al Pacino initially found the news that he would be a dad again at 83-years-old difficult to swallow.
The Scarface actor reportedly believed he was no longer able to have children due to a specific medical condition he'd been told that he had, leading Pacino to demand proof he was the father from 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
"Al was stunned by the baby news and didn’t believe he could ever get anyone pregnant," a source spilled to an outlet on the tense situation. "He requested a paternity test."
Alfallah agreed to take the prenatal test which confirmed that The Godfather star was in fact the dad of their then-unborn offspring — however, according to the source, Pacino still struggled with the results at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Behind the scenes, he does feel that Noor is trying to trap him," the source revealed of Pacino's private concerns regarding the unplanned pregnancy. "By his account, the relationship was casual and now he’ll be tied to this woman for the rest of his life."
Still, the insider found that difficult to believe, noting Alfallah was born in Beverly Hills, presently works as a film producer and has dated a wide array of stars in the past, from reportedly being involved with Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger for a year to sparking rumors of romance with Clint Eastwood.
"She doesn’t need Al’s money!" added the insider.
As OK! previously reported, it was confirmed the new father-of-four — who also shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo — was going to be a dad again in late May, when it was revealed Alfallah was already 8 months pregnant.
Several weeks later, on Thursday, June 15, an outlet reported the baby had recently been born and that both parents were "ecstatic" to finally meet their bundle of joy.
The baby boy's name was revealed to be Roman Pacino.
The source spoke with Star magazine about Pacino's paternity concerns.