Al Pacino's Near-Death Experience Revealed: Actor Says He Went Unconscious While Suffering From COVID-19: 'I Was Gone'

"I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. … I didn’t have a pulse," he explained in an interview published on Saturday, October 5. "In a matter of minutes, they were there — the ambulance in front of my house."

"I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something," Pacino added after he began to experience a fever and intense dehydration.