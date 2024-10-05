Al Pacino's Near-Death Experience Revealed: Actor Says He Went Unconscious While Suffering From COVID-19: 'I Was Gone'
Al Pacino is recounting a harrowing moment he went through.
The Godfather actor, 84, opened up about a near-death experience he had after contracting COVID-19, where he thought he had reached the end of his life.
"I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. … I didn’t have a pulse," he explained in an interview published on Saturday, October 5. "In a matter of minutes, they were there — the ambulance in front of my house."
"I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something," Pacino added after he began to experience a fever and intense dehydration.
When the Scarface star felt as if it were his last moments on earth, he made peace with death. "I didn’t see the white light or anything," he revealed. "There’s nothing there."
"I’d never thought about it in my life," Pacino noted about the possibility of passing away. "But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there’s no more? It’s just the way it is. I didn’t ask for it. Just comes, like a lot of things just come."
While the A-lister was given another shot at life, he's been busy keeping up with his 1-year-old son Roman, whom he shares with his former partner Noor Alfallah. "He’s come into the world a little more now," Pacino added of his little one.
Last year, the proud father gushed about bringing another human into the world despite his old age. "It’s very special. It always has been," Pacino said in a 2023 interview. "I’ve got many kids, but this is really special coming at this time."
Although the Hollywood veteran was thrilled to welcome a child with the 30-year-old, he was stunned after doctors reportedly told him he could no longer have children due to a specific medical condition he'd been told that he had. "Al was stunned by the baby news and didn’t believe he could ever get anyone pregnant," a source claimed. "He requested a paternity test. Behind the scenes, he does feel that Noor is trying to trap him. By his account, the relationship was casual and now he’ll be tied to this woman for the rest of his life."
The New York Times Magazine conducted the interview with Pacino.
Daily Mail conducted the 2023 interview with Pacino.