12 of the Oldest Celebrity Dads Who Welcomed Kids Later in Life: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More
Al Pacino – 83 Years Old
At 83, The Godfather actor Al Pacino became a father to a son, Roman Pacino, with 29-year-old producer Noor Alfallah. The pair welcomed their child months after sparking dating rumors when they dined together in April 2022.
He is already a father to three other children: Anton, Olivia and Julie Marie.
Robert De Niro – 79 Years Old
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Robert De Niro corrected interviewer Brittnee Blair when she said he had six kids. The then-79-year-old said, "Seven, actually," revealing he just had his seventh child.
He also told Extra that, while being a father never gets easier, he said he was OK with having another baby.
Mick Jagger – 73 Years Old
On December 8, 2016, The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger — who was 73 at that time — welcomed his first child with Melanie Hamrick. His publicist released a statement to confirm the news, sharing that the child was born in New York.
"Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time," the representative continued.
George Lucas – 69 Years Old
Star Wars filmmaker George Lucas and Mellody Hobson welcomed their baby girl on August 9, 2013. Everest Hobson Lucas became the director's first biological child.
Billy Joel – 68 Years Old
Billy Joel expanded his family when his second daughter with Alexis Roderick — named Remy Anne — arrived on October 22, 2017. The baby girl, born at New York University Hospital, is also the "Piano Man" singer's third child.
Ronnie Wood – 68 Years Old
Ronnie Wood's publicist released a statement to BBC News revealing that The Rolling Stones guitarist and his wife, Sally, celebrated the arrival of their twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, on May 30, 2016.
The twins are the guitarist's fifth and sixth children, but his first and second with his theater producer wife.
"Thank you all so much for the [hearts] ~ can't believe our babies are a day old already. They are wonderful xx," Sally wrote on X.
Steve Martin – 67 Years Old
Steve Martin became a first-time dad in December 2012 at 67 when his wife, Anne Stringfield, gave birth to their first child.
"They've had a baby and how they've kept it secret, nobody knows," a source told the New York Post.
Rod Stewart – 66 Years Old
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster had their second child, Aiden Patrick, on February 16, 2011. Although the pregnancy and delivery went smoothly, the couple was left worried due to their son's health scare when he went "blue and unconscious" while playing a youth soccer game.
"We thought my boy had a heart attack," the rock legend said. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."
Clint Eastwood – 66 Years Old
On December 12, 1996, Clint Eastwood and Dina Eastwood welcomed his youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, now 27. Although he was already 66 at that time, he said that he became a better father with better parenting skills.
Jeff Goldblum – 62 Years Old
Jeff Goldblum welcomed his two children in his 60s. On the Fourth of July in 2020, he became a first-time father when his son Charlie Ocean arrived.
His wife, Emilie Livingston, gave birth to baby No. 2, River Joe Goldblum, on April 7, 2017, when the Jurassic Park actor was 65.
Alec Baldwin – 62 Years Old
Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, welcomed another baby — Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin — on September 22, 2022.
"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the pair said in an exclusive statement to People. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with. Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like."
Paul McCartney – 61 Years Old
At 61, The Beatles member Paul McCartney became a dad to her youngest daughter, Beatrice Milly McCartney. He and his then-wife, Heather Mills, called the bundle of joy "a little beauty."
"I love every second of it and I'm not exhausted at all," he said of the time he shares with his youngest. "I genuinely love it. It's a thrill bringing up a young kid, it's such an education. I am a different dad now, but it's good."