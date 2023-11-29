OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > al pacino
OK LogoPHOTOS

12 of the Oldest Celebrity Dads Who Welcomed Kids Later in Life: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More

oldest celebrity dads
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 29 2023, Published 6:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Al Pacino – 83 Years Old

al pacino
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah reached a settlement privately after the producer gave birth to their son.

At 83, The Godfather actor Al Pacino became a father to a son, Roman Pacino, with 29-year-old producer Noor Alfallah. The pair welcomed their child months after sparking dating rumors when they dined together in April 2022.

He is already a father to three other children: Anton, Olivia and Julie Marie.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert De Niro – 79 Years Old

robert de niro
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro has been married twice.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Robert De Niro corrected interviewer Brittnee Blair when she said he had six kids. The then-79-year-old said, "Seven, actually," revealing he just had his seventh child.

He also told Extra that, while being a father never gets easier, he said he was OK with having another baby.

Mick Jagger – 73 Years Old

mick jagger
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have been dating since 2014.

On December 8, 2016, The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger — who was 73 at that time — welcomed his first child with Melanie Hamrick. His publicist released a statement to confirm the news, sharing that the child was born in New York.

"Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time," the representative continued.

Article continues below advertisement

George Lucas – 69 Years Old

george lucas
Source: MEGA

They had their baby girl via surrogate.

Star Wars filmmaker George Lucas and Mellody Hobson welcomed their baby girl on August 9, 2013. Everest Hobson Lucas became the director's first biological child.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Joel – 68 Years Old

billy joel
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick wed in 2015.

Billy Joel expanded his family when his second daughter with Alexis Roderick — named Remy Anne — arrived on October 22, 2017. The baby girl, born at New York University Hospital, is also the "Piano Man" singer's third child.

Article continues below advertisement

Ronnie Wood – 68 Years Old

ronnie wood
Source: MEGA

A representative for Ronnie Wood confirmed that he and his wife, Sally, were expecting twins.

Ronnie Wood's publicist released a statement to BBC News revealing that The Rolling Stones guitarist and his wife, Sally, celebrated the arrival of their twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, on May 30, 2016.

The twins are the guitarist's fifth and sixth children, but his first and second with his theater producer wife.

"Thank you all so much for the [hearts] ~ can't believe our babies are a day old already. They are wonderful xx," Sally wrote on X.

MORE ON:
al pacino
Article continues below advertisement

Steve Martin – 67 Years Old

steve martin
Source: MEGA

He married Anne Stringfield in 2007.

Steve Martin became a first-time dad in December 2012 at 67 when his wife, Anne Stringfield, gave birth to their first child.

"They've had a baby and how they've kept it secret, nobody knows," a source told the New York Post.

Article continues below advertisement

Rod Stewart – 66 Years Old

rod stewart
Source: MEGA

He has four sons and four daughters in total.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster had their second child, Aiden Patrick, on February 16, 2011. Although the pregnancy and delivery went smoothly, the couple was left worried due to their son's health scare when he went "blue and unconscious" while playing a youth soccer game.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," the rock legend said. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."

Article continues below advertisement

Clint Eastwood – 66 Years Old

clint eastwood
Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood has eight children with six different women.

On December 12, 1996, Clint Eastwood and Dina Eastwood welcomed his youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, now 27. Although he was already 66 at that time, he said that he became a better father with better parenting skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Goldblum – 62 Years Old

jeff goldblum
Source: MEGA

He revealed that they already picked out a name before his son was born.

Jeff Goldblum welcomed his two children in his 60s. On the Fourth of July in 2020, he became a first-time father when his son Charlie Ocean arrived.

His wife, Emilie Livingston, gave birth to baby No. 2, River Joe Goldblum, on April 7, 2017, when the Jurassic Park actor was 65.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec Baldwin – 62 Years Old

alec baldwin
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin is a father of eight.

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, welcomed another babyIlaria Catalina Irena Baldwin — on September 22, 2022.

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the pair said in an exclusive statement to People. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with. Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like."

Article continues below advertisement

Paul McCartney – 61 Years Old

paul mccartney
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney is a father to five kids.

At 61, The Beatles member Paul McCartney became a dad to her youngest daughter, Beatrice Milly McCartney. He and his then-wife, Heather Mills, called the bundle of joy "a little beauty."

"I love every second of it and I'm not exhausted at all," he said of the time he shares with his youngest. "I genuinely love it. It's a thrill bringing up a young kid, it's such an education. I am a different dad now, but it's good."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.