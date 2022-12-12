'Today' Show Star Al Roker Admits Latest Surgery Has Been 'Tough,' But He's Feeling 'Strong'

However, the TV star will not be back on the morning show anytime soon.

"You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for 4 weeks. So it's just a certain amount of weakness," Roker shared. "I've got to just get my strength back. And in the meantime, I was thinking in January of getting my knee replaced, so I've got to push that back. So I've got a number of issues."

"I just feel like, it's going to be a little bit of a slog but a lot of people have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources," he continued. "I'm very fortune, very blessed to be able to have these resources."