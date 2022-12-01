Hoda Kotb Gives Update On Al Roker After Weatherman Suffered 'Complications' From Health Scare
Hoda Kotb just gave the world an update on Al Roker's health. During the Thursday, December 1, broadcast of the Today show, the news anchor revealed the beloved weatherman was back in the hospital due to "complications" from his recent health scare, which left him with blood clots in his legs that traveled to his lungs.
Luckily, Kotb let everyone know Roker is currently on the mend.
"Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," the journalist told viewers. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."
Kotb noted Roker and his family are grateful "for all the love, the support and the well wishes" as the forecaster continues to heal.
Roker's absence from both the morning show and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30 — which Kotb said she and Craig Melvin FaceTimed Roker from — was heavily felt by viewers.
"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been," the veteran anchor wrote in a November 18 Instagram update. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."
Despite the terrifying health scare, Roker emphasized how lucky he felt as he gained back his strength.
"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone," he continued.
Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, who is an anchor for Good Morning America, gave a heartfelt Thanksgiving Instagram update prior to his re-hospitalization about her husband's recent health woes.
"Thursday thankfulness and then some. Holding on tight and cherishing this moment like never before. Welcome home my dear sweetheart, @alroker. Gratitude isn’t an adequate description but we will start there. Brilliant medical minds. Loving family and friends. Unceasing Prayer warriors. #thanksgiving," she wrote alongside a sweet snap of herself, Roker and their kids, Leila Roker, 24, and Nicholas Albert Roker, 20.