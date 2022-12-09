Al Roker Feels 'So Incredibly Grateful' To Be Home After Second Hospitalization In Last Month

"Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," Roker shared with his Instagram followers alongside a series of photos of him, his wife, Deborah Roberts and their 24-year-old daughter, Leila, on Thursday, December 8.

HODA KOTB GIVES UPDATE ON AL ROKER AFTER WEATHERMAN SUFFERED 'COMPLICATIONS' FROM HEALTH SCARE

The weatherman's famed colleagues, loved ones and fans were all thrilled to see Roker safe and sound after an eyewitness reported his "condition was worrying," as he was previously taken by a stretcher into the emergency vehicle.