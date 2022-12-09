Al Roker Feels 'So Incredibly Grateful' To Be Home After Second Hospitalization In Last Month
Nothing can stop Al Roker from smiling!
The famed Today star, 68, returned home from the hospital and appeared in cheerful spirits after he was rushed to the emergency room by ambulance the day after Thanksgiving.
"Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," Roker shared with his Instagram followers alongside a series of photos of him, his wife, Deborah Roberts and their 24-year-old daughter, Leila, on Thursday, December 8.
HODA KOTB GIVES UPDATE ON AL ROKER AFTER WEATHERMAN SUFFERED 'COMPLICATIONS' FROM HEALTH SCARE
The weatherman's famed colleagues, loved ones and fans were all thrilled to see Roker safe and sound after an eyewitness reported his "condition was worrying," as he was previously taken by a stretcher into the emergency vehicle.
"Home. Where the heart lives," Roberts – who tied the knot with Roker in 1995 – wrote in an Instagram update of her own.
AL ROKER RUSHED BACK TO HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE 24 HOURS AFTER BEING RELEASED
"CUTIES!! Right where you belong," the television personality's costar Savannah Guthrie commented on the original post of the sweet family moment, while Today's Kathie Lee Gifford wrote, "so happy for you, my old friend. Praying you have a blessed holiday season with your wonderful family."
"It looks like you are home. Don’t you dare even think about coming back for awhile. Just throw up a picture of your healing when you feel like it. That will be a gift. Go rest, restore and recover. God Bless you and your family," a relieved fan expressed, as another added, "wow! You had us worried for a moment, But We PRAYED‼️🙏🏽 OK, Mr. Roker… Get well and STAY WELL‼️ We Still Need You💯❤️."
After news broke of his second hospitalization, Today host Hoda Kotb attempted to calm down panicked viewers with an update on Roker's condition.
"Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," the journalist told the public on Thursday, December 1. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."
Kotb noted the beloved weatherman and his family continue to be grateful "for all the love, the support and the well wishes."
Roker had originally been hospitalized for blood clots in his legs that traveled into his lungs, causing him to miss hosting Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, his first absence from the event in 27 years.