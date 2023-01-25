Al Roker Looks Spiffy During NYC Outing After Admitting He's 'Blessed To Be Alive' Post-Hospitalizations
Al Roker is feeling and looking better than ever after blood clots forced him to undergo surgery and two hospitalizations.
On Tuesday, January 24, the famed weatherman was spotted arriving to his NYC home, looking spiffy in a purple and white checkered shirt, dark gray slacks and a light gray blazer.
He added a few stylish touches including a black beret, purple tie and black scarf.
The star, 68, made his return to Today on January 6 after taking a two-month hiatus to recover from the health scare. "I'm blessed to be alive," he declared in a recent interview, noting he lost "half" his blood during the ordeal.
His wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, revealed on the show that things were even worse than he let on, as docs also had to resection the colon, take out his gall bladder and treat two ulcers.
"He is a living, breathing miracle. He really is," she stated. "And I have to say, I’m not overstating it — I don’t think — Al was a very, very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that."
STAYING IN SHAPE! AL ROKER GOES FOR WALK IN NYC FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE NOVEMBER HOSPITALIZATION
"It was a team that had to figure out what was happening," the mom-of-two added. "He was a medical mystery for a couple weeks. And it was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have ever been on."
Roberts noted fans' constant well wishes helped her stay in a good mindset, sharing, "The amount of goodwill toward you, I will never, ever, ever forget, and never, ever, ever take for granted."
While Roker is over the moon to be back on set, he's also vowed to "slow down" in life and reflect on all the things he's "grateful for."
One of those things is his family, and on Saturday, January 21, the TV personality shared an Instagram selfie to reveal they were dropping their son Nick "back at college."
"Not sure who’s smiling more: him or us?" he quipped in the caption. "I love this kid."
The Sun published photos of Roker's NYC outing.