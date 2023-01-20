Al Roker 'Lucky To Be Alive' Following 'Scary' Hospitalization For Blood Clots
Al Roker has a new lease on life.
The beloved anchorman, 68, thrilled viewers on January 6, as he returned to work on Today after being absent for several months due to numerous health issues involving blood clots.
“Al’s recent hospitalization was very scary," an insider close to Roker explained to a publication. "[He] counts himself so lucky to have gotten speedy treatment and knows that ultimately he’s lucky to be alive."
“He’s been so brave throughout this, never complaining or feeling overly sorry for himself, always wanting to know how others are doing even when he’s at his lowest. Right now he’s following all the doctors’ advice," the source continued of the meteorologist, who has been a staple on the NBC show since 1996.
Roker expressed his gratitude for everyone's well wishes during his recuperation process and upon his return to work, detailed what happened.
“I had two complicated things,” the journalist stated on the program while being accompanied by wife Deborah Roberts. "I had blood clots that they think came up after I had COVID in September. I was more scared about the blood clots than anything else."
“I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood,” he continued. “They went in, they did surgery, and it ended up two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gall bladder."
Before Roker came back, he gave coworker's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer an update on his recovery. "It's been a tough slog, I'm not going to deny this," he confessed in December.
"This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I've had my fair share of surgeries," the TV personality noted. "But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."
