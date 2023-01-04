Staying In Shape! Al Roker Goes For Walk In NYC For The First Time Since November Hospitalization
Al Roker is on the mend. After taking time off from Today due to a hospitalization for blood clots, the famed broadcaster was seen out for a walk in New York City just a few days ahead of his anticipated return to the ABC program.
In recently published but undated photos, the New York native can be seen strolling around the Big Apple in the rain alongside his physical therapist. The snaps mark his first public outing since the medical scare.
As OK! reported, it was just announced that the father-of-three will be returning to his morning show spot on Friday, January 6, marking his first physical appearance at the studio since November 4 of last year, though he has popped in virtually.
Roker was suffering from blood clots that traveled from his legs to his lungs, prompting two stints in the hospital. Though he was devastated he had to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade because of the diagnosis, he assured viewers last month he's back to feeling like himself.
"It's been a tough slog, I'm not going to deny this. This has been the hardest one yet — I've had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person," the 68-year-old star shared on the December 12 episode of Today. "I feel good, I feel strong. And every day, I feel a little bit better."
Roker also shared updates and photos on social media as he recovered with the help of his wife, Deborah Roberts, and other loved ones, and on the Tuesday, January 3, episode of Today, his costars happily revealed he'd be back by the end of the week.
