OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Al Roker
OK LogoNEWS

Staying In Shape! Al Roker Goes For Walk In NYC For The First Time Since November Hospitalization

al roker hospitalization
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 4 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Al Roker is on the mend. After taking time off from Today due to a hospitalization for blood clots, the famed broadcaster was seen out for a walk in New York City just a few days ahead of his anticipated return to the ABC program.

In recently published but undated photos, the New York native can be seen strolling around the Big Apple in the rain alongside his physical therapist. The snaps mark his first public outing since the medical scare.

Article continues below advertisement
al roker
Source: mega

As OK! reported, it was just announced that the father-of-three will be returning to his morning show spot on Friday, January 6, marking his first physical appearance at the studio since November 4 of last year, though he has popped in virtually.

Roker was suffering from blood clots that traveled from his legs to his lungs, prompting two stints in the hospital. Though he was devastated he had to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade because of the diagnosis, he assured viewers last month he's back to feeling like himself.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's been a tough slog, I'm not going to deny this. This has been the hardest one yet — I've had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person," the 68-year-old star shared on the December 12 episode of Today. "I feel good, I feel strong. And every day, I feel a little bit better."

al roker
Source: @alroker/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Roker also shared updates and photos on social media as he recovered with the help of his wife, Deborah Roberts, and other loved ones, and on the Tuesday, January 3, episode of Today, his costars happily revealed he'd be back by the end of the week.

HODA KOTB & JENNA BUSH HAGER HILARIOUSLY DEBATE 'GASLIGHTING' ON 'TODAY'

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A . This is his place. He'll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that," gushed colleague Hoda Kotb. "Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning."

The Sun published the photos of Roker out for a walk in NYC.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.