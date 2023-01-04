Staying In Shape! Al Roker Goes For Walk In NYC For The First Time Since November Hospitalization

Al Roker is on the mend. After taking time off from Today due to a hospitalization for blood clots, the famed broadcaster was seen out for a walk in New York City just a few days ahead of his anticipated return to the ABC program.

In recently published but undated photos, the New York native can be seen strolling around the Big Apple in the rain alongside his physical therapist. The snaps mark his first public outing since the medical scare.