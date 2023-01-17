Al Roker Visibly Frustrated After Pricey Tesla Malfunctions Twice In Three Months
More money, more problems? While some rave over the capabilities the luxe car Tesla boasts, Al Roker has endured quite a few problems with his Model X. In fact, onlookers witnessed the Today star and his wife, Deborah Roberts, endure two mishaps with the vehicle over just three months!
The most recent ordeal occurred on Sunday, January 15, after the couple finished up a meal with friends at NYC's Marks on Madison. An onlooker told a news outlet that before they drove off, Roker, 68, was unable to get the famous wing doors to come down despite pushing the button.
"Al was sitting in the car trying everything he could think of to get the door to close," spilled the source, who noted he eventually gave up and pulled the door shut himself.
An insider claimed the trouble was due to a piece of cardboard blocking the sensor.
It was a just a few months earlier that Roberts, 62, struggled herself with the automobile. This instance was much more stressful, as her husband had to be rushed to the hospital.
Wanting to follow him, she tried to jump in the car — but the doors wouldn't budge, forcing her to break in. "Deborah was understandably very upset," the onlooker said at the time. "She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window.”
As OK! reported, the father-of-three wound up having blood clots, which traveled from his legs to his lungs. The situation made him miss several weeks of work, but he made his anticipated return to Today on Friday, January 6.
"My heart is just bursting. I’m so thrilled to see all of you and the crew and everybody," he gushed on the aformentioned episode. Right now, I’m running on adrenaline. I’m just thrilled to be here."
His wife, who was by his side as the cameras rolled, called the TV star "a living, breathing miracle. "Al was a very, very, very sick man and I don’t think most people know that," she confessed. "He was a medical mystery for weeks. We were just on pins and needles every day."
Fortunately, he's back in shape, having been spotted on a walk in the Big Apple earlier this month.