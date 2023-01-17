Al Roker Visibly Frustrated After Pricey Tesla Malfunctions Twice In Three Months

It was a just a few months earlier that Roberts, 62, struggled herself with the automobile. This instance was much more stressful, as her husband had to be rushed to the hospital.

Wanting to follow him, she tried to jump in the car — but the doors wouldn't budge, forcing her to break in. "Deborah was understandably very upset," the onlooker said at the time. "She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window.”