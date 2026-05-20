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Al Roker Mocks John Travolta’s Viral Cannes Film Festival Beret After Actor's Unrecognizable Transformation

Photo of John Travolta and Al Roker
Source: MEGA/TODAY

Al Roker matched John Travolta's now-signature beret with a hilarious outfit on the 'Today' Show.

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May 20 2026, Updated 2:43 p.m. ET

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Al Roker wasn’t shy in teasing John Travolta to his face after his questionable Cannes Film Festival accessory went viral.

During the Wednesday, May 20, episode of Today, the meterologist, 71, mocked the actor’s beret.

Although Willie Geist interviewed Travolta and his daughter, Ella, Roker eventually came on screen, donning a white beret to match the Grease star’s black hat.

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Image of Al Roker wore a beret inspired by John Travolta.
Source: TODAY

Al Roker wore a beret inspired by John Travolta.

“Al!” John exclaimed with a laugh.

“Oui oui monsieur,” Roker joked with an accent, while the movie star encouraged him to “go for it, man.”

“I’m being directed by an award-winning director. I like it!” the TV personality quipped, then added, “What’s my motivation, John?”

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John Travolta Wore a Beret to Embrace His New Role as Director

Image of John Travolta appeared on 'Today' alongside daughter Ella.
Source: MEGA

John Travolta appeared on 'Today' alongside daughter Ella.

John is making his directorial debut in Propeller One-Way Night Coach and wants to remember this time in his life through deliberate wardrobe choices.

“I have over 50 years of me at events and happenings, and I can't tell the difference with what I wore or look,” he explained to Geist. “‘What year is that? What movie is that?' And then I said, ‘You know what, I'm making a directorial debut.'”

John searched “directors and berets” on the internet and found it a great way to embrace his new role.

“I said, ‘Well, I'm not an actor this time, I'm a director.' Show up like a director,” he said. “So I did that, and that's really the simplicity of it.”

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Image of John Travolta directed 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach.'
Source: MEGA

John Travolta directed 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach.'

John doubled down on his sentiment during an interview with CNN on Monday, May 18.

“I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director,'" he emphasized. “So I looked up pictures from the ’20, ’30s, ’40s, ’50, ’60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing. I’m doing an homage to being a director, so I’m going to play the part of being a director.’”

Did John Travolta Get Plastic Surgery?

Image of John Travolta raised eyebrows with a questionable new appearance in Cannes.
Source: MEGA

John Travolta raised eyebrows with a questionable new appearance in Cannes.

The 72-year-old also went viral at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for his unrecognizable face, as fans speculated he may have gone under the knife. Cosmetic injector Eric Nietzel, RN, exclusively told OK! on Tuesday, May 19, that John seems to have gotten a facelift and fillers.

“His jawline is super snatched and his cheeks are lifted compared to where he was at, which is not something that’s just going to be injectables or aesthetics alone,” the aesthetician explained. “It’s definitely a facelift of some sort, maybe a small neck lift…he’s got to have had some skin resurfacing [too] because even with a facelift, you need to have skin resurfacing and skin retexturizing.”

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