John Travolta’s Unrecognizable New Appearance Is 'Definitely' the Result of a Facelift, Cosmetic Injector Suspects

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Did John Travolta go under the knife? According to New York-based aesthetic RN Eric Nietzel, the actor, 72, may have received a combination of several plastic surgery procedures and fillers. Travolta initially sparked rumors he got work done when he appeared unrecognizable at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 15. Upon looking at the star’s noticeably smoother, more lifted complexion, Nietzel made some educated guesses.

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Source: MEGA John Travolta has 'definitely had some type of surgical procedure,' a cosmetic injector suggested.

“If I was to make an assumption here, he has had some skin resurfacing, whether it’s lasers or RF, RF micro-needling, possibly a blepharoplasty and bio stimulators,” the expert shared. “It is possible he’s had a really well-done facelift in combination with other treatments to get these results.” Nietzel maintained that Travolta has “definitely had some type of surgical procedure, especially because he’s in his 70s.” “His jawline is super snatched and his cheeks are lifted compared to where he was at, which is not something that’s just going to be injectables or aesthetics alone,” the aesthetician explained. “It’s definitely a facelift of some sort, maybe a small neck lift…he’s got to have had some skin resurfacing [too] because even with a facelift, you need to have skin resurfacing and skin retexturizing.”

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Source: MEGA John Travolta may have received some fat transfers.

Post-facelift, Neitzel thinks Travolta may have received some fat transfers or biostimulators such as Sculptra or Radiesse. “He’s also definitely had some work done on his teeth. It could be veneers,” the expert added. “And then on top of that, he’s definitely had either a hair transplant or some other form of hair replacement. But overall, this guy looks amazing.”

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John Travolta Debuts Shocking New Appearance

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Source: MEGA A cosmetic injector thinks John Travolta got veneers.

Travolta stunned fans as he stepped out for the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, donning a white beret and glasses. He posed on the red carpet with his daughter, Ella-Bleu Travolta, 25, who stars in the film with him. John addressed his viral look in an interview with CNN on Monday, May 18. “I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director,'" he explained. “So I looked up pictures from the ’20, ’30s, ’40s, ’50, ’60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing. I’m doing an homage to being a director, so I’m going to play the part of being a director.’” The movie star continued, “I’ll know — ‘Oh, that was Propeller One-Way Night Coach, that was Cannes, that’s when I won the Palme d’Or,’ and I’ll have a vividness of it.”

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Source: Graeme ONeil/YouTube John Travolta directed 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach.'

John did not confirm the plastic surgery buzz, but fans remain convinced. “Whatever he has had done he looks great,” one TikTok user wrote on a video of him at Cannes, while another added, “It’s called plastic surgery.” A third expressed, “He sure is aging gracefully.”

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John Travolta Received a Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Source: MEGA John Travolta flaunted his new face at the Cannes Film Festival.