or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Alabama Barker
OK LogoNEWS

Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Curves and 'Tramp Stamp' in Lacy See-Through Dress: Photos

Photo of Alabama Barker
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

Alabama Barker, 19, is the daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alabama Barker is turning heads.

On the night of Wednesday, January 15, Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter posted pictures of herself showing off her figure while wearing a black lacy see-through dress and a pair of bikini bottoms.

Article continues below advertisement
alabama barker photos
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

Alabama Barker put her figure on display in a lacy sheer dress.

Article continues below advertisement

"Bro said he can’t wait to see Alabama like Travis Barker'🖤🖤🖤," she captioned the images.

The 19-year-old covered her chest with her hands in one image while showing cleavage in others.

The blonde beauty also took some images from behind, one of which showcased her lower back tattoo — something she referred to as a "tramp stamp" on her Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement
alabama barker photos
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

The 19-year-old called her lower back tattoo a 'tramp stamp.'

Article continues below advertisement

The famous offspring has continued to share photos on social media despite countless people accusing her of having plastic surgery, something she's denied on multiple occasions.

"I’m natural … accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful," she declared, admitting she often wants to "bite back at everyone who barks" at her online.

"Then I look at those people, like really look at them," she continued. "What kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that itself keeps me humble."

MORE ON:
Alabama Barker

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
alabama barker photos
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

The star denied having plastic surgery on her body.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Alabama admitted she does get lip filler and said she isn't against going under the knife in the future.

"I've had no cosmetic work done to my body!!" she stated on social media. "Let's stop assuming, not saying I would never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done."

Article continues below advertisement

That being said, the young star does take weight-loss medication.

"I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, ‘Oh, my God — you’re so fat, and you’re so ugly,'" she spilled in a July 2024 TikTok. "And it’s, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don’t look like that."

"But I’m on weight-loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a d--- ogre," Alabama said.

Article continues below advertisement
alabama barker photos
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

The blonde beauty admitted she started taking weight-loss medication because people called her 'fat.'

Her mom, 49, previously revealed she takes weight-loss medication Mounjaro, noting she did so due to the pounds she gained while "eating the pain away" after her parents died.

"I was in a very, very dark place. I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s---," she recalled of the grief. "I was so devastated, and I missed my f------- mom and dad. I was on another level, and I didn’t know how to deal [with it]."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.