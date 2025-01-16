Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Curves and 'Tramp Stamp' in Lacy See-Through Dress: Photos
Alabama Barker is turning heads.
On the night of Wednesday, January 15, Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter posted pictures of herself showing off her figure while wearing a black lacy see-through dress and a pair of bikini bottoms.
"Bro said he can’t wait to see Alabama like Travis Barker'🖤🖤🖤," she captioned the images.
The 19-year-old covered her chest with her hands in one image while showing cleavage in others.
The blonde beauty also took some images from behind, one of which showcased her lower back tattoo — something she referred to as a "tramp stamp" on her Instagram Story.
The famous offspring has continued to share photos on social media despite countless people accusing her of having plastic surgery, something she's denied on multiple occasions.
"I’m natural … accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful," she declared, admitting she often wants to "bite back at everyone who barks" at her online.
"Then I look at those people, like really look at them," she continued. "What kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that itself keeps me humble."
However, Alabama admitted she does get lip filler and said she isn't against going under the knife in the future.
"I've had no cosmetic work done to my body!!" she stated on social media. "Let's stop assuming, not saying I would never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done."
That being said, the young star does take weight-loss medication.
"I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, ‘Oh, my God — you’re so fat, and you’re so ugly,'" she spilled in a July 2024 TikTok. "And it’s, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don’t look like that."
"But I’m on weight-loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a d--- ogre," Alabama said.
Her mom, 49, previously revealed she takes weight-loss medication Mounjaro, noting she did so due to the pounds she gained while "eating the pain away" after her parents died.
"I was in a very, very dark place. I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s---," she recalled of the grief. "I was so devastated, and I missed my f------- mom and dad. I was on another level, and I didn’t know how to deal [with it]."