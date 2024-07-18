Alabama Barker Confesses to Using Weight-Loss Medication After Shutting Down Plastic Surgery Claims
Alabama Barker confessed she's on the weight-loss medication bandwagon.
The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared the news with her followers when she posted a new video of herself applying makeup.
“I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, ‘Oh, my God — you’re so fat, and you’re so ugly,'” the blonde beauty said.
“And it’s, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don’t look like that," she continued before she dropped her big bombshell. “But I’m on weight-loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a d--- ogre.”
However, Alabama refrained from saying what drug she's taking.
As OK! previously reported, Alabama's followers frequently comment on her appearance — and they aren't afraid to ask if she's gone under the knife.
On April 23, the social media personality set the record straight via her Instagram Story, writing, "I've had no cosmetic work done to my body!! Let's stop assuming, not saying I would never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done."
In the photo, she wore a tan top with a zip-up dark jacket and dark pants.
Alabama has been accused of altering her body after posting on risqué pictures on the internet. After she uploaded a series of sultry snaps of herself wearing a tiny bikini top and a mini skirt, she clapped back at the haters who claimed she "edited" her face.
Alabama decided to weigh in, writing, "hey let’s stop being delusional 👏."
In February, she also hit back at the haters.
"I’m natural … accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful," she said, confirming she's only had lip fillers.
"Then I look at those people, like really look at them," she continued. "What kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble."
For her part, Alabama's mom recently confessed she's on Mounjaro after gaining weight.
“I was in a very, very dark place. I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s---,” Moakler told People, adding she turned to the drug when her parents' died. “I was so devastated, and I missed my f------- mom and dad.”