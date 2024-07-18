Alabama Barker Confesses to Using Weight-Loss Medication After Shutting Down Plastic Surgery Claims

Alabama Barker confessed she's on the weight-loss medication bandwagon.

The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared the news with her followers when she posted a new video of herself applying makeup.

“I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, ‘Oh, my God — you’re so fat, and you’re so ugly,'” the blonde beauty said.