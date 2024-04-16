Alabama Barker, 18, Shuts Down 'Delusional' Plastic Surgery Claims After Haters Tear Apart Her Latest Bikini Photos
Alabama Barker is a natural beauty!
The 18-year-old whose parents are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, isn't holding back when it comes to defending herself from haters, as she once again shut down claims she's had work done to her face and body.
Internet trolls went into a frenzy bashing Alabama after the teenager uploaded a series of sultry snaps featuring the famous offspring in a tiny bikini top and a mini skirt.
In the photos, the reality star's chest could be seen spilling out of her skimpy swimwear, as her lace-up, khaki-styled skirt exposed her stomach area. She sported a matching jacket thrown loosely over her arms.
The blonde beauty's long blonde hair hung in loose curls all the way down to her behind and she appeared to be wearing a full face of glam — including dark lip liner and fake eyelashes.
In the comments section of the post, one hater accused Alabama of "editing her face" while another claimed she had "plastic surgery on everything."
"Everything is beautiful but your lips are unequivocally hideous," a third rude user ridiculed.
In response to the second troll, Alabama declared, "hey let’s stop being delusional 👏," as she's previously been candid about never undergoing any cosmetic enhancement procedures or changing any body part "besides [her] lips."
"I’m natural … accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful," Alabama said via social media back in February, admitting she is sometimes tempted to "bite back at everyone who barks" at her online.
"Then I look at those people, like really look at them," she continued. "What kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble."
Alabama informed fans "evil-hearted [people] never win" while advising critics to be kinder.
Last summer, online hate regarding Alabama's body also landed her in headlines after she was spotted out and about with her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, in California.
"I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, middle of the sentence, with your mouth wide open," she wrote via Instagram in response to harsh comments about her appearance in August 2023.
"Let’s see how beautiful you look," she said at the time before revealing a "thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease" had caused her to gain a bit of weight.