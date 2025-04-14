Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Curves in Busty Top and Thong Bikini Over Coachella Weekend: Photos
Alabama Barker showed off her figure while living it up at Coachella.
The 19-year-old kicked off the festivities on Friday, April 11, by sharing photos of her jaw-dropping outfit, which consisted of a yellow leather bikini-like top that showcased her cleavage.
Barker also donned a matching miniskirt and belt in addition to a pair of knee-high black boots.
The star wore her platinum blonde locks in a voluminous, bouncy blowout and added thick eyeliner and glossy lips to complete the sultry look.
"Really pretty, so these bi$xs think I’m stuck up 💛," Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter captioned the set of images.
In addition to modeling her ensemble, Alabama included a picture alongside her famous dad in which they both flashed peace signs with their hands.
On Sunday, April 13, Alabama posted Instagram Story content in another risqué outfit, as her sleeveless black leather dress featured just a strap of fabric over her chest.
The teenager also took a few photos and videos of after the concert, as she relaxed with friends in a pool. In one snap, she and half-sister Atiana De La Hoya, 26, flaunted their behinds in thong-style bikini bottoms.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The blonde bombshell's final look was a brown and patterned halter-style dress, which she paired with a chunky belt and tall boots.
"Know you hate it but you know to shut the F up ! 🦅," she wrote alongside the post, likely referring to the negative remarks she sometimes receives on social media.
As OK! reported, Alabama has recently been in the headlines due to her feud with Bhad Bhabie.
The drama between the two started when Bhad Bhabie, 22, accused Alabama of trying to steal her baby daddy, Le Vaughn, which she denied.
She then started a rumor that Alabama became pregnant with Tyga's baby, telling a social media user, "[Alabama] was not pregnant by Le Vaughn, she was pregnant by Tyga and she was f------ on Soulja Boy. [Alabama] was pregnant, she got an abortion."
Tyga and Alabama both denied the allegations, and the ladies went on to make diss tracks at each other.
After Alabama released her tune, the mom-of-one challenged her to a fight.
“Imma b a the Calabasas Commons tomorrow at 8 p.m. you said your gonna beat my a-- right? ‘If I catch you outside, it’s gonna b free me,’ right, miss bama? So meet me and let’s fight this out since you so tough!" she said. "Keep talking about my kid! Calabasas Commons tomorrow 8 p.m. see you there bama!! Come since you so tough it’s gone b free you right?"