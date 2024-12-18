Alabama Barker Insists She'd Never Date Someone 'Physically Abusive Toward Women' After Bhad Bhabie Claims She Stole Her Boyfriend

The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 17, in response to the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper's accusations about Alabama stealing her boyfriend and baby daddy, Le Vaughn .

"I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive toward women," Alabama declared in a lengthy social media statement, seemingly referencing Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Marie Bregoli, previously posting a video of Le Vaughn beating her up while accusing him of domestic violence.

"To put it simply, LV deceived me — something I have evidence of, including messages — claiming he wasn't actually LV, that he was single, and that he didn't have an Instagram account," the famous offspring claimed, insisting she "apologized multiple times to Danielle, understanding that her partner misled me."