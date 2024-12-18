Alabama Barker Insists She'd Never Date Someone 'Physically Abusive Toward Women' After Bhad Bhabie Claims She Stole Her Boyfriend
Alabama Barker has clapped back at Bhad Bhabie's claims.
The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 17, in response to the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper's accusations about Alabama stealing her boyfriend and baby daddy, Le Vaughn.
"I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive toward women," Alabama declared in a lengthy social media statement, seemingly referencing Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Marie Bregoli, previously posting a video of Le Vaughn beating her up while accusing him of domestic violence.
"To put it simply, LV deceived me — something I have evidence of, including messages — claiming he wasn't actually LV, that he was single, and that he didn't have an Instagram account," the famous offspring claimed, insisting she "apologized multiple times to Danielle, understanding that her partner misled me."
Alabama said "nothing substantial ever came from" the "frequent communication" she had with Le Vaughn — whom she emphasized initiated their interactions and had been "confessing his feelings" for her for nearly a year.
Despite rejecting his advances, Le Vaughn continued "harassing" her and even allegedly threw a bottle at Alabama in Las Vegas last year, which "resulted in significant injury."
"I also have continued evidence of him harassing me, including using fake numbers to contact me, and expressing his love for me," she wrote in the later-deleted Instagram statement.
She further suggested Bhad Bhabie, 21, only accused Alabama of "taking her man" to "distract" fans from the Blink-182 drummer's daughter's new single "Vogue" because "someone is upset by my success."
"I typically avoid airing personal matters publicly, but due to the way this situation has been misrepresented and the damage it has done to my character, I feel compelled to address is," Alabama explained of her decision to respond to the "Cash Me Outside" rapper's claims via social media.
"Before pointing fingers at me, I suggest looking at the source," she added, implying the blame should be on Le Vaughn — who shares a 9-month-old daughter, Kali Love, with Bhad Bhabie.
Alabama concluded her message by asking Bhad Bhabie to "reach out to me directly" if she "wishes to address this maturely."
Otherwise unbothered by the accusations, the blonde beauty decided to use the drama to promote her new song, as she also shared photos of herself to Instagram on Tuesday alongside the caption: "I guess it’s cool to talk about me. STREAM VOGUE LINK IN BIO."