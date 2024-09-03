Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Says She 'Couldn't Ask for a Better Man' to Be Her Father in Sweet Tribute to Drummer Dad: Watch
It doesn't need to be Father's Day for Alabama Barker to boast about her rockstar dad.
On Monday, September 2, the 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler took to TikTok with an adorable appreciation post for the Blink-182 drummer.
The upload featured a compilation of videos Travis sent to Alabama after she didn't pick up the phone.
"POV: Your Dad leaves FaceTime video mail every time you miss his call. 🥺," the famous offspring wrote in white text over various clips of Travis telling his daughter how much he loved her before "going on stage" or "calling to say goodnight."
"It's not nice to ignore me, I love you," Travis joked in one of the videos.
In the caption of the TikTok, Alabama expressed: "My dad is my hero, I couldn't ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this he is my everything. @Travis Barker 🖤."
"I love you to the moon and back 🚀," Travis replied to the heartwarming post.
Fans of Alabama and her father gushed over the duo's loving bond, as one even admitted Travis is "the dad I wish I had," while another noted, "to only have a dad like Travis Barker. You can tell he's a real guy with genuine intentions."
"Just one of these calls would heal my soul — girl you’re so blessed," a third admirer declared, while a fourth added: "He seems like the sweetest dad ever 🥹."
Travis — who also shares his son Landon, 20, with Alabama's mom — has always been close to his kids since becoming a father in 2003. The famed musician is also close to Shanna's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, and still acts as a stepfather to her despite divorcing the 49-year-old in 2008.
Back in December 2023, roughly one month after the birth of Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian's 10-month-old son, Rocky, the talented rocker gave a shout-out to Alabama in honor of her becoming a legal adult.
"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter," Travis gushed. "I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world. May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever! I’m so proud of you and I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker ❤️."
Travis similarly said the day Landon was born "made [him] a better person" in a birthday upload for his son in October 2023.
"You have filled my life with so much happiness," Travis declared. "I’m so proud of the man you have become and I love you."